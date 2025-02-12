ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Three Air Force Falcons to watch against Florida (Hector)

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,600
104,534
113
Three Air Force Falcons to watch against Florida



Opening Weekend is finally here for the Florida Gators baseball program. The Gators are set to host the Air Force Falcons for a three-game weekend series to open the 2025 season. Florida is looking to have another long postseason run like they did last season.



The Air Force Falcons come into this season with high hopes after a rough 2024 season. Air Force had a 27-28 record last season and went 18-12 in conference play. Here are three Air Force Falcons in this weekend's series to watch against the Florida Gators.



CF Chase Spencer



Senior outfielder Chase Spencer is one of the few returning starters for the Falcons last season. Spencer was one of the best hitters in the Mountain West Conference last season and is expected to lead the Air Force’s offense.



In the 2024 season, Spencer played and started in all 55 games. Spencer slashed .326/.417/.498 with 70 hits, eleven doubles, four triples, six home runs, 32 RBIs, 27 walks, and a .915 OPS.



After his impressive junior season, Spencer was named to the Second-Team All-Mountain West. The two-way player will be a key offensive player if Air Force expects to compete for a conference title.



2. RHP Easton Miller



Freshman right-handed pitcher Easton Miller might open the season as the Sunday starter for the Air Force Falcons. However, the Colorado native has tremendous upside and could be one of the best pitchers for the Falcons this season.



Easton Miller is a 6’1” 180-pound right-handed pitcher out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. On Perfect Game, Miller was the nineteenth-ranked prospect and the eighth-ranked right-handed pitcher out of Colorado.



On the mound, Miller possesses a four-pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. Miller’s fastball sits 92-94 mph and tops out at 95 mph. Miller has plus off-speed pitches and can mix his pitches well. If Miller doesn’t open the season as a starter, he’ll be a high-leverage relief pitcher in the bullpen.



3. OF Tripp Garrish



Junior outfielder Tripp Garrish was a part-time starter for the Air Force last season. With all of the changes from last season, Garrish is expected to be an everyday corner outfielder for the Falcons.



During the 2024 season, Garrish played 33 games and started in 25. Garrish slashed .289/.423/.458 with 24 hits, five doubles, three home runs, sixteen RBIs, fifteen walks, and a .881 OPS.



One thing that really stands out with Garrish is his BABIP. At the plate, Garrish had a .467 BABIP last season, which means when he makes contact, he’s recorded a hit about half the time. However, Garrish also strikes out 34.6% of his at-bats, which means there’s a lot of swing-and-miss in his game.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HRodriguez
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Baseball Hector Breaks Down the Florida Gators 2025 Projected Weekend Rotation

Replies
11
Views
940
The Swamp
WNewsom
WNewsom
JasonHigdon

Baseball Three Newcoming Pitchers to Watch for the Florida Gators

Replies
2
Views
881
The Swamp
SpaceGrits
SpaceGrits
HRodriguez

Baseball Florida Gators Baseball Q&A

Replies
39
Views
1K
The Swamp
treygator29
treygator29
JasonHigdon

Baseball Florida Gators ranked in the Top 10 in D1 Baseball's Preseason Rankings

Replies
0
Views
476
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Baseball Coach O’Sullivan Set to Join Gator Talk Thursday

Replies
0
Views
501
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back