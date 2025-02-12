Three Air Force Falcons to watch against Florida







Opening Weekend is finally here for the Florida Gators baseball program. The Gators are set to host the Air Force Falcons for a three-game weekend series to open the 2025 season. Florida is looking to have another long postseason run like they did last season.







The Air Force Falcons come into this season with high hopes after a rough 2024 season. Air Force had a 27-28 record last season and went 18-12 in conference play. Here are three Air Force Falcons in this weekend's series to watch against the Florida Gators.







CF Chase Spencer







Senior outfielder Chase Spencer is one of the few returning starters for the Falcons last season. Spencer was one of the best hitters in the Mountain West Conference last season and is expected to lead the Air Force’s offense.







In the 2024 season, Spencer played and started in all 55 games. Spencer slashed .326/.417/.498 with 70 hits, eleven doubles, four triples, six home runs, 32 RBIs, 27 walks, and a .915 OPS.







After his impressive junior season, Spencer was named to the Second-Team All-Mountain West. The two-way player will be a key offensive player if Air Force expects to compete for a conference title.







2. RHP Easton Miller







Freshman right-handed pitcher Easton Miller might open the season as the Sunday starter for the Air Force Falcons. However, the Colorado native has tremendous upside and could be one of the best pitchers for the Falcons this season.







Easton Miller is a 6’1” 180-pound right-handed pitcher out of Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Colorado. On Perfect Game, Miller was the nineteenth-ranked prospect and the eighth-ranked right-handed pitcher out of Colorado.







On the mound, Miller possesses a four-pitch mix with a fastball, curveball, slider, and changeup. Miller’s fastball sits 92-94 mph and tops out at 95 mph. Miller has plus off-speed pitches and can mix his pitches well. If Miller doesn’t open the season as a starter, he’ll be a high-leverage relief pitcher in the bullpen.







3. OF Tripp Garrish







Junior outfielder Tripp Garrish was a part-time starter for the Air Force last season. With all of the changes from last season, Garrish is expected to be an everyday corner outfielder for the Falcons.







During the 2024 season, Garrish played 33 games and started in 25. Garrish slashed .289/.423/.458 with 24 hits, five doubles, three home runs, sixteen RBIs, fifteen walks, and a .881 OPS.







One thing that really stands out with Garrish is his BABIP. At the plate, Garrish had a .467 BABIP last season, which means when he makes contact, he’s recorded a hit about half the time. However, Garrish also strikes out 34.6% of his at-bats, which means there’s a lot of swing-and-miss in his game.