This, That, & More on a Sunday: August 20, 2023



The "Suga" Era has Arrived:



Sean "Suga" O'Malley is a sniper! Suga caught Sterling with a picture-perfect right-hand counter that sent the champ to the floor; a little ground & pound, and we have a new champion! I definitely thought the fight was stopped a bit too soon, but not suggesting it would have changed the outcome; it just seemed like a quick stoppage. I dislike Sterling about as much as any fighter on the roster. I would love to see this guy move up in weight classes and take on Alexander the Great, but he won't. As he said, if O'Malley can catch him like that, he can't imagine what Volkanovski might do. I will say Sterling was very gracious in his post-fight interview.



Zhang Weili dominated Amanda Lemos, and I do mean DOMINATED her, in the most lopsided match of all time. Final scores:

50-43, 50-44, and 49-45, but it was not close as Weili beat and battered her for five rounds.



Significant Strikes 288 – 21

Knockdowns 1 - 0

Takedowns Landed 6 - 0

Ground Control Time 14:52 – 0:00



A couple of guys need to retire ASAP – Neil Magny/Chris Weidman: When the legs go, boys, it's time to change professions. On a side note – I can't wait, and I mean I can't wait until I see Ian Garry get knocked out!! Instead of calling out a top guy in the division, he called out Stephen Thompson. Come on, Ian! How about Shavkat Rakhmonov, Gilbert Burns, Belal Muhammad, Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman, or straight to the champ – Leon Edwards







World Cup Congratulations to Spain.



Olga Carmona sealed Women's World Cup glory for Spain in Sydney with a first-half goal that clinched a 1-0 victory against England.





Around Major League Baseball:

Best of the Best – Worst of the Worst: Last 10



No surprise, honestly, but here we go again.



Best of the Best:

Los Angeles Dodgers 9-1

Atlanta Braves 8-2

Seattle Mariners 7-3

Boston Red Sox 7-3

Arizona Diamondbacks 7-3



Worst of the Worst: Last 10

New York Yankees 2-8

San Francisco Giants 2-8

Oakland Athletics 2-8

Kansas City Royals 3-7

Chicago White Sox 3-7



First to 80!

The Atlanta Braves are 80-42, 4.5 games ahead of the Orioles and Dodgers. The Yankees are 20.5 games back, sitting in 19th place, last place in the AL East, only 16 games behind the Orioles, and are three games below .500 and 8 games back in the Wild Card race.