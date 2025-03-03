Football is in the Air!



TENTATIVE MEDIA SCHEDULE (WEEK 1)

Thursday, March 6

4:50 p.m. (approx.): Viewing period

6:25 p.m. (approx.): Media Availability – Pritchett Gator Room – Heavener Football Training Center

Head Coach Billy Napier

Director of Football Strength & Conditioning Tyler Miles

OL Austin Barber, DB Devin Moore, DL Tyreak Sapp, OL Jake Slaughter



Saturday, March 8

10:20 a.m. (approx.): Viewing period

11:55 a.m. (approx.): Media Availability – VR Room – Heavener Football Training Center

Co-Offensive Coordinator Russ Callaway

Executive Head Coach, Co-Defensive Coordinator Ron Roberts

Senior Analyst, Gamechanger Joe Houston

Select Players



Who is allowed to cover spring camp?

Credentialed members of the media only. Credentialing is determined in accordance to the University of Florida Athletic Association football credential approval guidelines.



When is media allowed to watch practice?

Media may obtain photo/video of practices during designated periods from the designated media areas. Opportunities will last approximately 15 minutes.





Gators Face Deficit at No. 2 Georgia. Florida closed out its SEC road stretch Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 2 Georgia. UF was left blank at 4-0 in Bulldogs territory.



ATHENS, Ga.- The Gators played its third consecutive SEC road matchup at No. 2 Georgia on Sunday afternoon. The away contest proved to be a challenge for UF, dropping 4-0 to the Bulldogs. Florida's opening conference stretch has now come to an end and they will enter week three of SEC play at 0-3.



The Gators opened play struggling early in the doubles category. On court one, Alicia Dudeneyand Bente Spee couldn't find their rhythm against No. 25 Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco, suffering a 6-1 loss. The second doubles match saw freshman duo, Nikola Daubnerova and Talia Neilson-Gatenby trailing No. 65 Guillermina Grant and Anastasiia Lopata 5-1 before the match was called unfinished. Unfortunately, the Gators were handed a default loss on court three, giving Georgia a clean sweep in doubles play.



The singles matches were no less challenging for the Gators at No. 2 Georgia. In the top match, Alicia Dudeney was faced with a tall task against the country's No.1 singles player, Dasha Vidmanova. However, Dudeney held her own with a 6-4, 3-2 score line before the match was called unfinished.



On court two, Nikola Daubnerova faced No. 39 Anastasiia Lopata and found herself down 6-0, 5-2, as the match was also left incomplete due to the Bulldogs quickly earned victory.



Georgia's second point of the day came from singles win on court three as Mell Reasco defeated Neilson-Gatenby 6-3, 6-0. In the match between No. 56 Aysegul Mert and Bente Spee, Florida had a hand in the fight at 4-6, 2-2 before the match was also left unfinished.



Guillermina Grant won against Noemie Oliveras on court five in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, adding another point to Georgia's tally. The Bulldogs fourth and final point of the day was a default win on court six.



FINAL RESULTS:

Final Singles Results:

1. #1 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) vs. Alicia Dudeney (UF) 6-4, 3-2, unfinished

2. #39 Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) vs. Nikola Daubnerova (UF) 6-0, 5-2, unfinished

3. Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Talia NeilsonGatenby (UF) 6-3, 6-0

4. #56 Aysegul Mert (UGA) vs. Bente Spee(UF) 4-6, 2-2, unfinished

5. #66 Guillermina Grant (UGA) def. Noemie Oliveras (UF) 6-3, 6-4

6. No player (UGA) def. No player (UF), by default

Order of finish: 6, 3, 5



Final Doubles Results:

1. #25 Dasha Vidmanova/Mell Reasco (UGA) def. Alicia Dudeney/Bente Spee (UF) 6-1

2. #65 Guillermina Grant/Anastasiia Lopata (UGA) vs. Nikola Daubnerova/Talia NeilsonGatenby (UF) 5-1, unfinished

3. (UGA) def. (UF), by default

Order of finish: 3, 1



TEAM RECORDS:

Florida: 3-5, (0-3 SEC)

Georgia: 10-1, (3-0 SEC)



UP NEXT:

Florida will return to Gainesville and host their SEC home opener on Friday evening. The Gators will welcome No. 11 Texas to the Ring Tennis Complex with play to start at 5 p.m.



Texas (8-4, 2-1 SEC)



* Date: Friday, Mar. 7

* Time: 5 p.m. ET

* Site: Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex







No. 3 Gators Power Past FAMU To Cap Off Florida Invitational. Florida went 5-0 on the week with victories over FGCU, Samford, Western Michigan, FAMU & Troy.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 3 Florida softball team picked up its fifth win of the week on Sunday afternoon, defeating FAMU, 9-1, in six innings in the final game of the Florida Invitational.



The Gators (23-1) now have 16 run-rules on the season and in sixth-straight games.



Senior Reagan Walsh blasted a home run for the third straight game, Florida's only of the day, and her fourth in three games.



Nine different Gators combined for 11 hits against the Rattlers (4-12), while Kendra Falby, Walsh and Mia Williams each drove in a team-best two runs apiece.



In the circle, sophomore Olivia Miller (3-0) made her third start of the season, pitching the first four innings, allowing just one unearned run and two hits with three strikeouts.



Senior Kara Hammock made her 10th appearance, pitching two scoreless innings of relief, allowing no hits with two walks and a strikeout to close out the win.



NOTABLES:



* The Gators improve to 23-0 in the all-time series against FAMU, with eleven of those wins coming in run-rule fashion

* Senior Kendra Falby had a pair of stolen bases against the Rattlers- bringing her season total to 26 and career total to 108

* Falby needs five more stolen bases to move into a tie with Kelsey Stewart (113) for second-most in Florida program history. Skylar Wallace (119) currently holds the program record

* She has nine multi-stolen base games this season

* Falby extended her on-base streak to 24 games. She has reached base in every game this season and is also on a 10-game hitting streak

* Senior Reagan Walsh went 2-for-3 at the plate, her fifth multi-hit game in a row

* For the second time in her career, Walsh hit home runs in back-to-back-to-back games. She hit four in a row in 2024 (vs. Indiana, FGCU and Kentucky twice)

* Walsh tallied her third sacrifice fly of the season to end the game early and clinch the rule-run victory

* She currently ranks second in program history in career sacrifice flies with 19 in her career. Megan Bush (2008-11) and Charla Echols (21) hold the school record

* Walsh batted a team-best .688 (11-for-16) in Florida's last five games with seven of those hits going for extra bases (three doubles, four home runs). She finished the week with 11 RBI

* The Florida pitching staff allowed just five earned runs in 29 innings pitched this week, while striking out 26

* The Gators outscored their opponents 47-6 in that frame



UP NEXT:

The Gators hit the road for four games in Texas. First, Florida will face Houston on March 5, before traveling to College Station to kick off SEC play against No. 6 Texas A&M on March 7.



No. 8 Gators Suffer First Loss of Season to Miami in Finale. Brody Donay (3-for-4) hit his sixth homer and Colby Shelton (2-for-4) logged multiple knocks.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 8 Florida dropped game three against Miami by a final score of 13-7 at Condron Family Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.



Although the Gators (11-1) jumped out to a 4-0 advantage through three, the Hurricanes (9-3) plated 13 consecutive runs from the fourth inning through the top of the eighth to retie the all-time series at 136-136-1. Also worthy of note, Sunday's crowd of 7,316 brought the total series attendance to a program-record 23,737 for a three-game set.



The Gators received a zero from starter Jake Clemente in the top of the first, as the right-hander blanked the Hurricanes by inducing a 5-4-3 double play and flyout to left-center. Hayden Yost led off the home half for the Gators with an automatic double to left, then scored the game's first run on an RBI single to center from Bobby Boser. A Brody Donay walk and Brendan Lawson hit-by-pitch juiced the bags, allowing Landon Stripling to make it 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to left-center.



Given an early, two-run lead, Clemente went right after the Miami lineup and produced a clean frame via a pair of strikeouts and flyout to left. The right-hander struck out the side in the third to raise his daily total to five.



In the bottom of the third, Florida posted another two-spot to extend its advantage to 4-0. Colby Shelton smacked a one-out double and Donay doubled the lead with a two-run homer to left-center on a 2-2 offering.



Miami got the two runs right back in top-four to make it 4-2, beginning with an RBI single to right from Dorian Gonzalez. From there, Derek Williams drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Jake Ogden.



The Hurricanes scored again in the fifth, plating five runs to snag a 7-4 lead. With the bases loaded, Ogden was hit by a pitch to bring home Michael Torres. RBI singles from Gonzalez, Tanner Smith and Bobby Marsh accounted for three more runs. Gonzalez crossed home on a 4-6-3 double play off the bat of pinch-hitter Renzo Gonzalez for the inning's fifth run.



Miami tacked on two more runs in the sixth on a pair of one-out, RBI singles to center. Max Galvin and Ogden drove in the runs for Miami to push the score to 9-4.



Freshman Jackson Barberi pitched a scoreless seventh to hold the score for the Gators, but the Canes put the game out of reach with four runs in the eighth. A bases-loaded walk of Smith forced home the first run, followed by a three-run double to right by Marsh.



Faced with a 13-4 deficit, Shelton lined a leadoff single to right in the home half of the eighth. Donay followed with a knock to right of his own and Lawson produced an RBI single down the right-field line to score Shelton. Stripling followed with another RBI single to right to plate Donay, forcing Miami to bring in right-hander Will Smith with no outs.



With runners at the corners, Blake Cyr flared a single to left to load the bases. The Gators were unable to cash in further, as Smith registered two-straight strikeouts and a groundout to third to send a 13-6 matchup into the ninth.



UF right-hander Christian Rodriguez blanked Miami in the ninth and the Gators added a late run in the bottom half. With two outs, Lawson lined a single to center to score Boser and bring the game to its final tally of 13-7.



Canes reliever Carson Fischer (1-0) recorded the win, tossing 2 1/3 frames with two earned runs allowed on four hits while fanning two.



Gators southpaw Niko Janssens (0-1) suffered the loss as he allowed one earned run on one walk.



Clemente did not factor into the decision, allowing four earned runs across four innings. He finished with two hits allowed, four walks and six strikeouts.



Miami starter Brian Walters also received a no-decision, lasting 4 2/3 frames with four earned runs allowed on six hits and two walks. He struck out four batters.



Shelton (2-for-3) and Donay (3-for-3) collected multiple hits for the Orange & Blue.



NOTABLES



* Sunday's crowd of 7,316 brought the total series attendance to a program-record 23,737 for a three-game set.

* The Gators had their season-opening, 11-game winning streak snapped, which was tied for the second-longest in team history behind the 2020 campaign (16-0).

* The all-time series against Miami is now tied back up at 136-136-1.

* The Gators are 43-19 overall and 23-10 in Gainesville in the series under Head Coach Kevin O'Sullivan

* Florida is 81-52-1 in the series at home.

* Florida has won 10 of the last 11 series against Miami and is 24-9 across the last 33 meetings.

* The Gators have knocked at least eight hits in all 12 games and 10-plus in nine of 12.

* Florida has launched a homer in all 12 games.

* Donay swatted his team-leading sixth homer of the season.

* The Gators allowed more than six runs in a game on Sunday for the first time this year.

* Eight of nine UF starters logged hits in the loss.

* Florida pitchers have produced a 148-to-34 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 12 games.



FROM HEAD COACH KEVIN O'SULLIVAN

On the outcome of the game…

"I mean it's disappointing. We got out to a four-nothing lead after three and it just kind of fell apart on the mound. We talked about before the game, we knew our bullpen was going to be a little light because we had to use Frankie [Menendez], Luke [McNeillie] and Alex [Philpott], Friday and Saturday, so they weren't on the card today. We need our starter to go six innings, bottom line, and kind of piece that thing together to get the last nine outs. Just too many free passes. I think between walks and hit-by-pitches, they had ten on the day. We walked two guys in with the bases loaded. It's really the first time all year that we fell apart on the mound. We'll have to look at the starting rotation stuff, but we've been pretty clear with the pitchers we start on the weekend that we expect you to go six innings with three runs or less. Going into a Sunday with your bullpen a little light, you just can't get a four inning start; that's obviously not a recipe for success."



On Barberi and Rodriguez's outings…

"Christian threw the ball good, and Jackson threw the ball good. We tried to get Jacob Gomberg in there because it's his first outing coming off of Tommy John and we're down by five. Obviously, we're trying to not look ahead to Tuesday, but we do have two quality midweek games. We were down by five, it wasn't the results he wanted, but we still have to think ahead to who we're going to start on Tuesday and potentially on Wednesday."



On the quality of at bats today…

"They were really good. When we were down by a bunch in the eighth and ninth, I thought they were really good at-bats. Normally when we score seven, we're probably going to win most games. The way we were pitching, today was just one of those days it kind of got away from us."



UP NEXT

Florida travels to UCF on Tuesday (6 p.m. on ESPN+) before hosting Florida Atlantic on Wednesday (6 p.m. on SEC Network+).





Florida Defeated by No. 1 Texas in Final Regular Season Game of 2025. The Gators fell at top-ranked Texas on Sunday afternoon. The final score stood in favor of the Longhorns at 72-46.



AUSTIN, Tex.- Florida was challenged in its final matchup of the 2025 regular season, falling to No. 1 Texas, 72-46. The Gators stayed in the fight against the top-ranked Longhorns, but after Texas posted 29 points in the third quarter, it was a tall task for UF to close the margin in the final 10 minutes of play.



The Gators were led in scoring by senior Ra Shaya Kyle with 12 points. Kyle went 4-6 from the field (66.6%) and shot a perfect 4-4 from the free throw line. Defensively, freshman Liv McGill led under the basket, securing seven rebounds. McGill also snagged three steals and distributed four assists, contributing heavily on both ends of the floor.



HOW IT HAPPENED:

IN THE FIRST:



* UF led for a combined five minutes and 19 seconds over Texas

* The Gators totaled 17 possessions to convert for 0.6 points per possession

* Florida was 4-6 in layup attempts, converting for eight points inside the paint

* McGill and Kyle led in scoring with four points apiece

* Texas and Florida were knotted on the boards, both grabbing eight rebounds

* Laila Reynolds (2), Liv McGill (2), Me'Arah O'Neal (2), and Kenza Salgues (1) were responsible for UF's eight rebounds

* The score stood in favor of the Longhorns to conclude the first (16-10)



IN THE SECOND:



* Florida had its lowest scoring period of the game-posting eight points

* Warren, Reynolds, Eriny Kindred, and O'Neal each tallied two points for the Gators

* UF nearly tripled Texas' rebounds, securing 15 compared to their six

* McGill led on defense with four rebounds and a steal

* In the first half, Florida forced 12 turnovers on the Longhorns

* Florida trailed by 11 points heading into halftime (29-18)



IN THE THIRD:



* McGill posted five points in the first four minutes of the half

* Six of UF's 13 points came from inside the paint

* Florida shot a game high 44.4 percent from the field (4-9)

* The Gators saw the free throw line eight times, converting for five points (62.5%)

* Texas increased its lead heading into the final period (54-31)



IN THE FOURTH:



* Jeriah Warren hit UF's first and only three-pointer of the game in the initial 15 seconds

* Warren and Kyle led on offense, tallying four points each

* The Gators went 5-14 from the field to shoot a 35.7 percent

* Gassett led UF on the boards with three of Florida's 11 rebounds

* Seven of UF's 15 points were credited to the bench

* The Gators distributed three assists in the final period



WORTH NOTING:



* Florida's 46 points marks its lowest scoring game of the 2024-25 season

* Previously stood at 51 (at Auburn 1/26/25)

* The Gators out-rebounded the Longhorns 40-33

* McGill led in assist distribution for her 22nd time as a freshman with four

* Kyle was the only Gator to hit double digits in the scoring column (12)

* 22 of UF's 46 points were tallied inside the paint

* 15 of Florida's total points were credited to the bench

* Kyle shot 100 percent from the free throw line for the 10th time this season

* Florida forced 11 turnovers on Texas to convert for nine points

* McGill led in rebounds for her third time as a Gator

* Florida distributed a total seven assists

* UF logged its highest foul count of the season with 29

* This gave Texas its season high in free throw attempts (29)

* Florida's three-point percentage of .056 (1-18) marks its lowest of the season

* McGill led in steals, grabbing 50 percent of UF's total with three

* The Gators have secured 20+ points in 52 of 122 quarters played this season

* UF secured 10 layups in 16 driving attempts (63%)

* Florida held 66 possessions, converting for .697 points per possession



TEAM RECORDS:

Florida: (14-16, 5-11 SEC)

Texas: (29-2, 15-1 SEC)



SERIES RECORD:

The all-time series between Florida and Texas remains in favor of the Gators at 5-2.



NEXT UP:

Florida will get on the road and head to Greenville S.C. for the 2025 SEC Tournament. UF is currently No. 11 in the conference standings and will face off against No. 14 on Wednesday evening at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.





Florida Falls 5-2 to No. 4 Texas. The Gators fell to the Longhorns in the first conference loss of the season, the loss also marks the first home loss of the 2024-2025 season



The Florida men's tennis team fell to No. 4 Texas 5-2 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. The loss marks the Gators first conference loss of the spring season. Florida clinched the doubles point, but struggled in singles, only taking court four.



In doubles action, Henry Jefferson and Jeremy Jin faced No. 11 Lucas Brown and Timo Legout. The UF pair fell 6-2 giving the Longhorns the advantage.

It didn't take long for the Orange and Blue to respond with a doubles win of their own.



Duo Kevin Edengren and JanMagnus Johnson defeated Sebastian Eriksson and Pierre Yves-Bailly 6-3.



The doubles point came down to the court one, which featured a battle between Adhithya Ganesan and Tanapatt Nirundorn and Texas' Sebastian Gorzny and Oliver Ojakaar. The Florida duo secured the point with a 6-4 win. The Gators led 1-0 going into singles.



On the singles side, UF struggled to maintain their momentum as the Longhorns found success on five courts.



Texas logged a point in the scoring column after Niels Villard fell to Brown in a 6-0, 6-0 straight set effort. UF and Texas were evened up at 1-1.



Nirundorn faced Ojakaar on court five and also fell in straight sets. Ojakaar defeated Nirundorn 6-2, 6-3. The Longhorns took the lead 2-1.



Ganesan saw a tough opponent in No. 7 Legout on court one. Ganesan dropped the first set 6-2. Despite an attempt to force a third set, Ganesan fell 6-3 in the second pushing the Longhorns lead to 3-1.



Johnson also fell in his match to No. 58 Bailly. Johnson dropped the first set 6-3, and had no answer in the second set falling 6-0. The loss sealed the match for Texas, but both teams decided to play out.



Jefferson manned court four as he faced No. 33 Jonah Braswell. Jefferson took the first set 6-3 and maintained control in the second. The Florida veteran added the only other point for the Gators after winning the second set 6-4.



No. 61 Jin was the only Gator to see extended sets as he battled Gorzny. Jin took the first set 6-3, but Gorzny responded in the second 6-0. The final set came down to a tiebreak after being leveled at 6-6. Despite the effort, Jin fell 7-6.



Singles competition

1. #7 Timo Legout (TEX) def. Adhithya Ganesan (UF) 6-2, 6-3

2. #15 Sebastian Gorzny (TEX) def. #61 Jeremy Jin(UF) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7-3)

3. #58 Pierre-Yves Bailly (TEX) def. JanMagnus Johnson (UF) 6-3, 6-0

4. Henry Jefferson (UF) def. #33 Jonah Braswell (TEX) 6-3, 6-4

5. Oliver Ojakaar (TEX) def. Tanapatt Nirundorn (UF) 6-2, 6-3

6. Lucas Brown (TEX) def. Niels Villard (UF) 6-0, 6-0



Order of finish: 6,5,3,1,4,2



Doubles competition

1. Tanapatt Nirundorn/Adhithya Ganesan (UF) def. Oliver Ojakaar/Sebastian Gorzny (TEX) 6-4

2. #11 Lucas Brown/Timo Legout (TEX) def. Henry Jefferson/Jeremy Jin (UF) 6-2

3. Kevin Edengren/JanMagnus Johnson(UF) def. Sebastian Eriksson/Pierre-Yves Bailly (TEX) 6-3



Order of finish: 2,3,1



NEXT UP:

The Gators travel to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Sooners on March 6. The match is slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET.





Wilson Crowned Champion in the Mile on Final Day of SEC Indoor Championships. Seven Gators scored points on the conference meet's final day, including Tia Wilson's 10 and Hilda Olemomoi's eight to complement their SEC hardware.



COLLEGE STATION, Texas - Florida Gators Track and Field finished the SEC Conference championships on Friday at the Fasken Indoor Track and Field, ultimately scoring in seven finals, including two podium finishes by Tia Wilson and Hilda Olemomoi.



Wilson, the first Gator to compete on the track on Saturday, took home SEC Gold after winning the women's 1 Mile final. The SEC Champion broke the tape in 4:30.10, a time good for the No. 3 spot in Florida's program history.



Highlights

Mid-distance

Wilson's impressive race saw her closely follow LSU's Lorena Rangel Batres for much of the last six laps, before an impressive kick during the final 100m stretch earned her a .15 second advantage to the line and an SEC Individual championship. She improved on her personal best by over six seconds.



"I just wanted to do [4:34.00] today," Wilson said following her title win, "but when I saw ':30...' I didn't expect to do that this season. I'm literally over the moon."



Wilson's win marks the second-consecutive title in the women's 1 Mile for Florida, as Flomena Asekol accomplished the feat at the 2024 conference championships.



Sam Austin, who posted the fastest qualifying time in yesterday's 800m preliminaries, managed a fifth-place finish in Saturday's final. He has scored in each of the last four SEC i-800m title races, and rounded out his indoor collegiate career with a four-point showing in 2025.



Jumps

Asia Phillips posted a new personal best in the Triple Jump final, registering a 13.38m mark on her fourth attempt. Her leaps earned her a 6th-place finish in the first championship meet of her collegiate career.



The mark currently stands as the 16th-best in the nation, currently positioning her for a spot at the NCAA Indoor Championships as conference championship weekend nears its conclusion. She would be the only freshman to qualify for the national meet if her placement stands.



Distance

Hilda Olemomoi took the SEC silver medal in the women's 3000m with an 8:57.50, adding to her trophy case two days removed from winning bronze with Florida's DMR team.



Looking ahead, her 8:51.05 season best in the 3000m puts her within striking distance of the NCAA meet, needing only one athlete ahead of her to scratch in order to make the national field. She will compete in the 5000m event at NCAA's.



Sprints/Hurdles

Demaris Waters delivered a career performance in the 60mH, posting a 7.67 personal best in the final. He earned a fifth-place finish and four points for his efforts.



Anthaya Charlton followed up her incredible effort in Friday's preliminaries with a seventh-place, 7.27 second effort in the 60m final.



The Gators' 4x400m relay team delivered a 4th-place finish in the weekend's finale, despite being short two of their usual contributors. Rios Prude, Vance Nilsson, Malique Smith-Band and Ashton Schwartzman delivered an impressive effort, with Schwartzman's anchor leg coming in at an especially quick 45.68 seconds.



SEC Indoor T&F Championships Day 3 Results - Florida Gators Entrants

Event



Participants - Time or Mark//place in Heat or flight (overall)



Notes



Shot Put FINAL (M)



Logan Montgomery - 17.08m [56' 0.5"]//17th



1 Mile FINAL (W)



Tia Wilson - 4:30.10 // 1st



SEC Champion, 10 team points, No. 3 All-Time in in program history, PR



60m FINAL (W)



Anthaya Charlton - 7.27//7th



2 team points



Triple Jump FINAL (M)



Jaden Lippett - 15.64m [51' 3.75"]//10th



Triple Jump FINAL (W)



India Alix - 12.58m [41' 3.25"]//12th (13th)

Asia Phillips - 13.38m [43' 10.75"]//6th (6th)



3 team points, PR



Shot Put FINAL (W)



Gracelyn Leiseth - 15.81m [51' 10.5"]//13th



800m FINAL (M)



Sam Austin - 1:49.42//5th



4 team points



60m H FINAL (M)



Demaris Waters - 7.67//5th



4 team points, No. 5 in program history



3000m FINAL (M)



Jonathan Leon - 8:18.32//26th (41st)

Josh Ruiz - 8:12.43//16th (30th)



3000m FINAL (W)



Hilda Olemomoi - 8:57.50//2nd (2nd)

Breanna Stuart - 9:43.97//15th (29th)



SEC Silver, 8 team points



4x400m Relay FINAL (M)



Rios Prude Jr., Vance Nilsson, Malique Smith-Band, Ashton Schwartzman - 3:05.43//4th (4th)



5 team points

UF RELEASE