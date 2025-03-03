ADVERTISEMENT

I was able to speak with some of the staff and players over the weekend. Every coach or player I spoke with has stated this freshman class is special. All business and ready to make an impact this season. Specific names are VB3, Nae Montgomery, Hanks, McCloud (Nelly's cousin 🤣), Jones, Wiggins, Woods. I probably missed 3-4 other names, but ALL of the freshman came in with a business like mentality and have gotten straight to work!. VB3 is a natural leader and has assumed that role with Jones to push the freshman class so far. Great to this happen from our younger star players!

