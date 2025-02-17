From the Rivals Arkansas Site

Wilson spent the past two seasons in Fayetteville under defensive coordinator Travis Williams and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.He helped improve a secondary that ranked 131st in pass yards allowed per game in 2022 to a ranking of 32nd nationally in 2023.The Razorbacks' secondary allowed 246.9 pass yards per game, ranked 90th nationally and last in the SEC. Arkansas allowed 3,210 passing yards to opponents this season, which was also at the bottom of the conference.Wilson joined the Razorbacks' staff after serving one season at Florida as a quality control analyst working with the Gators' cornerbacks. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator at McNeese from 2020-21.After making an impact on the Arkansas secondary in his first season, Deron Wilson returns for his second season working with the Razorbacks’ secondary.The Hogs’ secondary was arguably the most improved unit on the team in 2023. The Razorbacks ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game with 202.8 yards, the program’s best effort since 2011 when they allowed 195.2 yards per game. Arkansas’ 12 interceptions ranked third in the league and the team’s four pick-sixes matched five other teams to lead all of FBS. The Hogs’ defense scored five total touchdowns on the season, including Jaylon Braxton’s fumble return for a score in the win at Florida.Wilson’s work alongside co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson was impactful for an entire defense that allowed 357.2 yards per game, the program’s fewest yards allowed per game in a decade, but it was clear Wilson’s fingerprints were all over a secondary that led the way. Wilson helped mold Braxton into one of the best young cornerbacks in the SEC. He earned Freshman All-SEC honors after posting 20 tackles and a team-best eight pass breakups. Cornerback Dwight McGlothern and safety Alfahiym Walcott led the Hogs with three interceptions each while Jayden Johnson’s 62 tackles were third-most on the squad.Wilson joined the Razorbacks’ staff after serving one season at Florida as a quality control analyst working with the Gators’ cornerbacks. In his lone season in The Swamp, Wilson worked alongside cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to improve sophomores Jaydon Hill and Jalen Kimber. Hill led the Gators with two interceptions, including a pick-six against Missouri.Prior to joining the staff at Florida, Wilson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at McNeese (2020-21). He was named the Cowboys’ interim defensive coordinator a week prior to the spring season opener against Tarleton State. The Pokes played seven games in the spring of 2021 following the canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson’s secondary improved during the spring season, allowing 35 fewer yards passing compared to 2019. The defense improved even more during the Cowboys’ fall 2021 season, giving up fewer points per game, rushing yards per game, passing yards per game and points per game. Defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers was named the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and joined defensive lineman Mason Kinsey, linebacker Kordell Williams and defensive back Andre Sam as the Cowboys placed four defenders on the All-Southland Conference first team.Wilson coached at UTSA for four seasons, spending the final two as the Roadrunners’ cornerbacks coach after starting as a graduate assistant. In Wilson’s first season leading the unit, the Roadrunners’ cornerbacks added to the team’s19 turnovers with seven of the team’s nine interceptions. Cassius Grady matched the UTSA single-season record with four interceptions and finished with 45 tackles. Clayton Johnson picked off a pair of passes despite missing the final five games while Teddrick McGhee added one interception despite playing in just six games.UTSA boasted one of the nation’s top defenses in 2017, as the Roadrunners led Conference USA in seven different statistical categories and ranked in the Top 10 among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in five. UTSA held eight of its 11 opponents to under 300 yards of total offense, including a school-record 149 yards in a 51-17 win over Southern, and five teams to less than 100 yards rushing, highlighted by a program-record 37 yards at Texas State in a 44-14 win.During his time as a graduate assistant, Wilson helped tutor a secondary that saw three players — Michael Egwuagu, Nate Gaines and Jordan Moore — earn All-Conference USA honors as the Roadrunners earned bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons.Wilson was a standout cornerback at Southern Miss from 2010-12 and a Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List honoree before an ankle injury sidelined him for his senior season in 2013. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to consecutive bowl games while starting 39 straight games. He finished his career with 171 tackles and eight interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns.He was a Phil Steele Freshman All-American and earned C-USA All-Freshman Team and second-team all-conference accolades in 2010 after registering 35 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one blocked punt and a pair of defensive scores. As a sophomore, he helped the Golden Eagles to a C-USA title making 75 tackles with four interceptions and a team-best 17 passes defended to earn second-team all-league honors from Phil Steele.Wilson earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Southern Miss in May 2013.The New Orleans, La. native starred at O. Perry Walker HS earning all-district honors three times and all-area twice while being ranked as the No. 44 player in the state as a senior in 2008.He is engaged to Paige Alexander and has twin children – a son, Deron Kadeem Wilson II, and a daughter, Dakota Marie Wilson.: July 31, 1990: Southern Miss, 2013 B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies: Fiancée – Paige Alexander; Children – twins Deron Kadeem Wilson II (son), Dakota Marie Wilson (daughter)2016-17 UTSA (Graduate Assistant/Defense)2018-19 UTSA (Cornerbacks)2020-21 McNeese (Defensive Coordinator)2022 Florida (Quality Control/CBs)2023-Present Arkansas (Secondary)2010-12 Southern Miss