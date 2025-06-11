JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
37,763
107,973
113
Television Time Windows Announced for 2025 Florida Football
The four possible windows are early (Noon-1 p.m.), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.), night (6-8 p.m.) and flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.).
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The television time windows for all SEC-controlled football matchups for the upcoming 2025 season were announced by the conference office and ESPN on Wednesday in conjunction with SEC Network. Exact start times and network designations will be announced as the games approach.
Previously, Florida's first three kickoff times and network selections were announced that featured the season-opener vs. LIU (Aug. 30) at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+, South Florida (Sept. 6) at 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network and the team’s conference-opener at LSU (Sept. 13) at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Also the Florida-Georgia (Nov. 1) rivalry is set for 3:30 p.m. on ABC in Jacksonville at EverBank Stadium.
The Gators game at Miami is a non-controlled SEC game, therefore the ACC owns the rights and will announce the game time and television designation at a later date.
The four possible windows are early (Noon-1 p.m.), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.), night (6-8 p.m.) and flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.). Each school can be assigned up to five total flex games and a max of three at home.
For all listed windows (Early, Afternoon, Night, Flex), the exact start time within such window(s) will be confirmed no later than six days prior to each game.
Florida's 2025 Television Time Windows and TV Designations
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Network
|Time / Window (EST)
|Aug. 30
|LIU
|Gainesville, Fla.
|SECN+/ESPN+
|7 p.m.
|Sept. 6
|South Florida
|Gainesville, Fla.
|SEC Network
|4:15 p.m.
|Sept. 13
|at LSU
|Baton Rouge, La.
|ABC
|7:30 p.m.
|Sept. 20
|at Miami*
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|TBA*
|TBA*
|Oct. 4
|Texas
|Gainesville, Fla.
|TBA
|Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.)
|Oct. 11
|at Texas A&M
|College Station, Texas
|TBA
|Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.)
|Oct. 18
|Mississippi State
|Gainesville, Fla.
|TBA
|Afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m.)
|Nov. 1
|vs. Georgia
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|ABC
|3:30 p.m.
|Nov. 8
|at Kentucky
|Lexington, Ky.
|TBA
|Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.)
|Nov. 15
|at Ole Miss
|Oxford, Miss.
|TBA
|Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.)
|Nov. 22
|Tennessee
|Gainesville, Fla.
|TBA
|Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.)
|Nov. 29
|Florida State
|Gainesville, Fla.
|TBA
|Flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.)
Recently, the upcoming themes and designations for all six home games were announced.
Aug. 30 | Long Island | 352 Community Day
Join the festivities as the Gators welcome local organizations and community groups from throughout the greater North Central Florida region back to Gainesville. Special ticket offers will be available for this matchup. The season opener marks the first-ever meeting between UF and the Long Island Sharks.
Sept. 6 | South Florida | Championship Reunion Weekend presented by GFL Environmental
Each year, the UAA invites members of UF championship teams celebrating their 10-, 25-, and 50-year anniversaries to campus to be recognized and celebrated. The Gators hold a 3-0 all-time record against South Florida, with the most recent meeting taking place in 2022 in Gainesville.
Oct. 4 | Texas | Gatorade’s 60th Anniversary & UF Family Weekend presented by UF Health
The University of Florida will celebrate the 60th anniversary of Gatorade, invented on campus in 1965 by a team led by Dr. Robert Cade, a UF research scientist and professor. This milestone will be honored when the Gators host Texas at The Swamp—marking the Longhorns' first trip to Gainesville in over 80 years (since Dec. 7, 1940). The matchup also coincides with UF Family Weekend, which features campus-wide events including lectures, performances, and more leading up to kickoff.
Oct. 18 | Mississippi State | Homecoming, UF Athletic Hall of Fame & GatorMade Week presented by Renewal By Andersen
As previously announced, the Gators will host the Bulldogs for their annual Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 18. First celebrated in 1916, this UF tradition continues to unite Gator Nation each year. Campus festivities will include the Gator Growl pep rally, Gator Gallop, and other special events. Florida holds a 73-26-2 all-time record in Homecoming games, including a 31-5 mark since 1989. Mississippi State returns to Gainesville for the first time in 15 years, following a 45-28 Gator victory last season in Starkville.
The UAA will also induct seven Gator Greats and one Honorary Letterwinner into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame. The 2025 Gator Greats class includes:
• Theresa Andrews - Women’s Swimming & Diving (1981-83)
• Charlotte Browning- Track & Field/Cross Country (2008-10)
• Kitty Cullen – Lacrosse (2010-13)
• Marquis Dendy – Track & Field (2012-15)
• Lauren Haeger – Softball (2012-15)
• Kytra Hunter – Gymnastics (2012-15)
• Maurkice Pouncey – Football (2007-09)
The seven Gator Greats were part of 10 national and 16 conference title teams. They won a combined 16 NCAA and 28 SEC individual crowns. This year's class includes a distinguish letterwinner is Phil Pharr – Football (1978-80).
Additionally, GatorMade Week will spotlight the GatorMade program—a player-led, purpose-driven initiative that empowers football scholar-athletes with opportunities to learn, serve, and lead.
Nov. 22 | Tennessee | Saluting Those Who Serve presented by VyStar Credit Union
Join us as we honor members of the armed forces, veterans, and local first responders during Florida’s annual Saluting Those Who Serve game against Tennessee. For every ticket purchased, the UAA will donate a ticket to a local military hero—up to 2,000 tickets. The last home meeting between the two programs on Sept. 16, 2023, ended in a 29-16 Gator victory.
Nov. 29 | Florida State | Senior Day presented by Publix
Arrive early as we honor Gator seniors for their contributions to the program during pregame ceremonies. Last year’s matchup saw Florida defeat the Seminoles 31-11 in Tallahassee.
Single-Game Tickets
Single-game tickets for the 2025 season go on sale June 17. Swamp Certified fans will have access to purchase in advance of the public on sale. Swamp Certification is free at FloridaGators.com.
Season Ticket Options
After 12-straight sold-out games at The Swamp, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29).
Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution. Season ticket holders enjoy the exclusive right to their seats year to year and have the first right to request Florida-Georgia tickets, Bowl game, neutral site and away game tickets.
Click here to secure Season Tickets