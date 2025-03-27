jimbo1313R
Friday March 28 7:00pm
Saturday March 29 3:00pm
Sunday March 30 12:00pm
Games will be played on the Jane B. Moore Softball Field in Auburn, Alabama.
I will work toward lineups 30 minutes before first pitch.
Keep your fingers crossed for return of Keagan Rothrock, in top shape. Also return of some hitting and "TATERS", sorely missed lately....jim
