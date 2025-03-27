ADVERTISEMENT

Softball SOFTBALL: LIVE GAME THREAD: Florida vs Auburn 3/30 at noon.

Friday March 28 7:00pm

Saturday March 29 3:00pm

Sunday March 30 12:00pm

Games will be played on the Jane B. Moore Softball Field in Auburn, Alabama.

I will work toward lineups 30 minutes before first pitch.

Keep your fingers crossed for return of Keagan Rothrock, in top shape. Also return of some hitting and "TATERS", sorely missed lately....jim
 
