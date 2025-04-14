One name to keep an eye on over the next several years is Starke (FL) Bradford High School, and his name is Cy Cubbedge."The energy was there; as soon as you checked in, you could feel it. The staff and recruits were excited, definitely feeding off each other. Growing up in Starke so close to Gainesville, I found it pretty wild to experience this as a recruit. Joe Hamilton greeted us as we checked in, and I connected with Coach O'Hara, the quarterback's coach, during pregame. They took great care of us. Being on the field and getting to watch players like Tramell Jones Jr. and Drake Stubbs from Mandarin, who I played against last year, was pretty cool. I plan on going back for a camp this summer and hope to meet more coaches and just soak up the experience."