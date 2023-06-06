Schedule Set for No. 2 Gators-Gamecocks Super Showdown

JasonHigdon
The Gators' Super Regional opener is set for Friday at 6 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. Saturday tilt.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 2-national seed Florida baseball is set to host No.15-national seed South Carolina in an NCAA Super Regional showdown at Condron Family Ballpark from Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 (if necessary) this upcoming weekend.
Games one and two will air on ESPN 2. The opener is set for Friday, June 9 at 6 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. Saturday matchup.
If necessary, Sunday's game time and TV information will be announced at a late date.
SERIES SCHEDULE
Friday, June 9 - 6 PM - South Carolina vs. No. 2 Florida - ESPN2
Saturday, June 10 - 3 PM - No. 2 Florida vs. South Carolina - ESPN2
*Sunday, June 11 - TBA - South Carolina vs. No. 2 Florida - TBA
*If necessary
All-session reserved tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets launch Thursday at 10 a.m.
(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)
