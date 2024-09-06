ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Samford @ Florida Visitors UPDATE (9/6)

Florida will host over 75 Recruits this weekend - A Few for now​

G'nivre Carr

Offensive Center •6'4" | 330 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL


Wonderful Monds IV

Quarterback •6'2" | 200 lbs
Class of 2028 @ Vero Beach | Vero Beach, FL


Nykobi Brown

Strongside Defensive End •6'4" | 250 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Valdosta | Valdosta, GA
UCONN VERBAL


Elijah Dias

Outside Linebacker •5'11" | 186 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Auburndale | Auburndale, FL
USF VERBAL


Devin Jackson

Safety •6'2" | 188 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal


Devonte Anderson

Athlete •6'1" | 185 lbs
Class of 2026 @ West Orange | Winter Garden, FL


Ethan Hauser

Athlete •6'2" | 185 lbs
Class of 2027 @ Buford | Buford, GA
 
