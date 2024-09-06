JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
32,140
93,549
113
Florida will host over 75 Recruits this weekend - A Few for now
G'nivre CarrOffensive Center •6'4" | 330 lbs
Class of 2026 @ IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL
Wonderful Monds IVQuarterback •6'2" | 200 lbs
Class of 2028 @ Vero Beach | Vero Beach, FL
Nykobi BrownStrongside Defensive End •6'4" | 250 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Valdosta | Valdosta, GA
UCONN VERBAL
Elijah DiasOutside Linebacker •5'11" | 186 lbs
Class of 2026 @ Auburndale | Auburndale, FL
USF VERBAL
Devin JacksonSafety •6'2" | 188 lbs
Class of 2026 @ First Academy | Orlando, FL
Florida Verbal
Devonte AndersonAthlete •6'1" | 185 lbs
Class of 2026 @ West Orange | Winter Garden, FL
Ethan HauserAthlete •6'2" | 185 lbs
Class of 2027 @ Buford | Buford, GA