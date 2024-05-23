ADVERTISEMENT

Rothrock Named TUCCI/NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 3 Finalist

Rothrock is the third Florida softball player to be named a Top 3 finalist in program history.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Keagan Rothrock of the Florida softball program was named as a TUCCI/NFCA Freshman of the Year Top 3 Finalist by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) late Thursday afternoon.

Rothrock (28-6) has helped lead the Gators (49-12) to the NCAA Super Regional round through her tireless efforts in the circle this season. The talented right-hander leads the nation in games started (37) and fourth nationally in innings pitched (219.2 IP) en route to 28 wins, which are the second most by a UF freshman in program history. The number sits only behind Hannah Rogers, who amassed 36 wins during her freshman year in 2011.

The Whiteland, Ind., native's performances have included a pair of no-hitters against Lafayette College (2/23) and Cal State Fullerton (2/29) in addition to a trio of one-hitters against Michigan (2/10), No. 11 Alabama (3/9) and No. 14 Missouri (4/14). The freshman also has 15 wins against Top 25 opponents so far this season.

Those performances have netted her numerous awards over the course of the year including SEC Freshman of the Year, NFCA All-Southeast Region Second Team, All-SEC Second Team, All-SEC Tournament Team and SEC Freshman of the Week twice.

The winner, which is voted on by the Association's Division I All-America Committee, will be announced on Tuesday, May 28, prior to the start of the 2024 NCAA Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
 
