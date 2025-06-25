Rivals250 OL Desmond Green Commitment Prediction

Hector





Rivals250 offensive lineman Desmond Green is set to announce his commitment on Thursday, June 26th. Green is down to five schools. He’ll choose between the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Virginia Tech Hokies.



Desmond Green is a 6’4”, 330-pound interior offensive lineman out of Timberland High School in Saint Stephen, South Carolina. Green is the 139th-ranked recruit and the seventh-ranked interior offensive lineman in the country. He’s the #2-ranked recruit out of South Carolina.



During the recruiting process, Green has received over a dozen offers from some of the top college football programs in the nation. Green holds offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. He has also already taken five official visits to his top schools.



Green’s first official visit was to the Virginia Tech Hokies during the April 11th weekend. Virginia Tech’s safeties coach, Pierson Prioleau, has been the primary recruiter for the blue-chip interior offensive lineman.



After his Virginia Tech official visit, Green took his second official visit to the University of Georgia. The Bulldogs were one of the first programs to offer Green in his recruitment. Georgia’s offensive line coach, Stacy Searels, is the primary recruiter for Green.



After the Georgia official visit, Green took his third official visit to the University of Oklahoma. Green visited the Sooners during the June 6th weekend. Green has taken multiple trips, including an unofficial visit to Norman to visit the Sooners. Their offensive line coach, Bill Bedenbaugh, is the primary recruiter for Green.



In the following weekend, Green made his way to Gainesville for his fourth official visit to the University of Florida. Green has become a priority target for the Gators as they look to load up on offensive linemen in the 2026 recruiting class. Both offensive line coaches, Rob Sale and John Decoster, are heavily involved in Green’s recruitment.



In his fifth and final official visit, Green spent it at his in-state school, the University of South Carolina. The Gamecocks are a legit player in Green’s recruitment. South Carolina’s offensive line coach, Lonnie Teasley, is the primary recruiter for Green.



With all that said, I think Desmond Green will make his commitment to the University of Florida on Thursday. The Gators made a huge impression during his official visit on the June 13th weekend. Florida has developed well with interior offensive linemen, including two First Team All-Americans (O’Cyrus Torrence and Jake Slaughter).



Prediction: Florida Gators