June 30th - UPDATE - I am moving DT Kendall Guervil into the RedZone.
These guys are not all RedZone members - just the next in terms of announcing. However, there is one name I am going to add onto our RZ list tomorrow - it will be the first time he has made his way onto the RedZone and it is a BIG deal!
DT Preston Carey told me he will make his announcement on June 30th - Now you see why he was not in our RedZone!!
DE Trenton Henderson July 2nd Announcement has not happened yet but, I believe LSU for Henderson so off the RZ you go.
DB CJ Hester July 3nd Announcement - He does not know what time yet.
DT Kendall Guervil July 2nd Announcement
WR Cederian Morgan told me he will announce the week of July 4th
LB Malik Morris July 4th Announcement
TE Kaiden Prothro July 12th Announcement
LB Duyon Forkpa July 12th Announcement
REDZONE LIST:
DT Kendall Guervil
DB CJ Hester
LB Malik Morris
WR Somourian Wingo Jr
Commit List (2026)
QB Will Griffin
RB Carsyn Baker
WR Marquez Daniel
ATH Justin Williams
TE Kekua Aumua
OG Desmond Green
OL Gnive Carr
OL Tyler Chukuyem
OL Chancellor Campbell
OL Javarii Luckas
DT Jamir Perez
DL JaReylan McCoy
DB Kaiden Hall
DB CJ Bronaugh
Quarterbacks: (1)
Will Griffin FLORIDA VERBAL
Running Backs: (1)
Carsyn Baker FLORIDA VERBAL
Exavier Crowell
Derrek Cooper
Jonaz Walton NOTRE DAME VERBAL
Amari Latimer
Justin Williams
Javian Mallory MIAMI VERBAL
Javari Barnett ILLINOIS VERBAL
Jayreon Campbell
Cardae Mack ARIZONA STATE VERBAL
Wide Receivers: (2-3)
Marquez Daniel FLORIDA VERBAL
Brian Williams JR
Naeem Burroughs CLEMSON VERBAL
Calvin Russell
Cederian Morgan
Brandon Bennett
Denarius Gray AUBURN VERBAL
Somourian Wingo Jr
Davian Groce
Messiah Hampton
Jabari Brady
Peyton Dyer
Brandon Brown Jr
Michael Brown TEXAS A&M VERBAL
Darryon Williams FSU VERBAL
Tyren Wortham UCF VERBAL
Elijah West
Tight End: (1-2)
Kekua Aumua FLORIDA VERBAL
Heze Kent
Kaiden Prothro
Mack Sutter
Ty Goettsche BYU VERBAL
Brock Harris BYU VERBAL
Carson Sneed TENNESSEE VERBAL
Caleb Tafua TEXAS A&M VERBAL
JC Anderson
Ryder Mix OKLAHOMA VERBAL
Landen Miree
Matt Ludwig MICHIGAN VERBAL
Ian Premer
Israel Briggs ARIZONA STATE VERBAL
Gavin Mueller COLORADO VERBAL
Adan Gehm
Xavier Tiller
William Vaughn BOSTON COLLEGE VERBAL
DJ Howerton RUTGERS VERBAL
Offensive Line: (3-4)
Gnive Carr (G) FLORIDA VERBAL
Chancellor Campbell (T) FLORIDA VERBAL
Tyler Chukuyem FLORIDA VERBAL
Javarii Luckas FLORIDA VERBAL
Desmond Green (G) FLORIDA VERBAL
Immanuel Iheanacho (T)
Eken Ogboko (T)
Keenyi Pepe (T) USC VERBAL
Javieon Cooper (T) SYRACUSE VERBAL
Johnnie Jones Jr (T)
Leo Delaney (T) CLEMSON VERBAL
Pierre Dean (T)
Zyon Guiles (T) SOUTH CAROLINA VERBAL
Bryston Martinez (T) LSU VERBAL
Emanuel Tucker (T)
Kodi Green (T) OREGON VERBAL
Andrew Trout (T) MINNESOTA VERBAL
Claude Mpouma (T)
Chris Booker (T) ALABAMA VERBAL
John Turntine III (T)
Carter Scruggs (T) CLEMSON VERBAL
Ben Nichols (T) NOTRE DAME VERBAL
Deacon Schmitt (T)
Michael Bowens Jr (T)
Rico Schrieber (T) PURDUE VERBAL
Keenen Britt (T)
Zachary Lewis (T)
Micah Smith (T)
Courtney Heard (T)
Courtlin Heard (T)
Mitchell Smith (T)
Rhys Woodrow (T) MIAMI VERBAL
Bryson Cooley (T)
Ben Congdon (T) MIAMI VERBAL
Malcolm Gaston (T)
Sam Greer (T) OHIO STATE VERBAL
Blaise Thomassie (T)
Edward Baker (T)
Samuel Roseborough (G)
Breck Kolojay (G)
Micah Smith (G)
Canon Pickett (G) MIAMI VERBAL
Parker Pritchett (G) AUBURN VERBAL
Bear McWhorter (G) MICHIGAN VERBAL
Graham Houston (G) GEORGIA VERBAL
Joel Ervin (G) MIAMI VERBAL
Lamar Brown (G)
Tyler Merill (G) NOTRE DAME VERBAL
Chancellor Barclay (G) CLEMSON VERBAL
Grant Wise (G) CLEMSON VERBAL
Zykie Helton (C)
Jakobe Green (G) MISISSIPPI STATE VERBAL
Scottland Dover (G) APP ST VERBAL
Darius Gray (G)
Brandon Anderson (IOL)
Defensive Tackle: (2)
Jamir Perez FLORIDA VERBAL
Vodney Cleveland
Kendall Guervil
James Johnson GEORGIA VERBAL
Preston Carey
Valdin Stone
Tyson Bacon MIAMI VERBAL
Elijah Golden
T-Ron Richardson
Emmanuel Ruffin
Bryce Perry-Wright
Deuce Geralds
Earnest Rankin
Tico Crittendon Jr
Defensive End: (2)
JaReylan McCoy FLORIDA VERBAL
Trenton Henderson
Anthony Jones
Jake Kreul
Kevin Ford Jr
Luke Wafle
Hezekiah Harris AUBURN VERBAL
Nolan Wilson
Carter Luckie GEORGIA VERBAL
Kamhariyan Johnson ALABAMA VERBAL
Jerimy Finch Jr
Linebackers: (2)
Malik Morris
Duyon Forkpa
Tyler Atkinson
Keenan Britt SOUTH CAROLINA VERBAL
Izayia Williams OLE MISS VERBAL
Tristan Givens
Karon Maycock FLORIDA STATE VERBAL
Adam Balogoun Ali
Jaden Bush
TJ White
Cornerbacks: (2)
CJ Hester
CJ Bronaugh
Danny Odem
Brody Jennings MICHIGAN VERBAL
Xavier Lherisse OREGON VERBAL
Jaelen Waters MIAMI VERBAL
Jermaine Bishop Jr TEXAS VERBAL
Dorian Barney
Blake Stewart
Rodarion Jones
Bralan Womack
Kenton Dopson MIAMI VERBAL
Shmar Akande TOLDEO VERBAL
Safety: (2)
Kaiden Hall FLORIDA VERBAL
Chauncey Kennon
Devin Jackson
Jorden Edmonds ALABAMA VERBAL
Justice Fitzpatrick GEORGIA VERBAL
Ayden Pouncey NOTRE DAME VERBAL
Kelan Jones GEORGIA VERBAL
James Dunningan Jr KANSAS VERBAL
Jireh Edwards
Lasiah Jackson
Simon Caldwell OHIO STATE VERBAL
Jaydin Broadnax LOUISVILLE VERBAL
Bryant Junius
Jordan Smith GEORGIA VERBAL
Jamarrion Gordon
ATH:
Ryan Mosley GEORGIA VERBAL
June 21 UPDATE: Gators are working very hard on a couple of WRs. Not 100% sure if anything comes from either, but they are two to keep an eye out for in the future.
June 21 UPDATE: Gators are working very hard on a couple of WRs. Not 100% sure if anything comes from either, but they are two to keep an eye out for in the future.
