Recruiting Q & A: June 20, 2023

I heard from two players visiting UF today - Jameer Grimsley and Gavin Nix.Grimsley is fired up about getting to UF today to talk with the coaches in depth and watching practice. and Nix feels the same. Will catch up with both after the visits are finished.In the meantime, questions, comments, or concerns now is the time. I will circle back throughout the day and answer your questions.Both are HUGE important pieces for the staff