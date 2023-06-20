ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Q & A: June 20, 2023

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,713
89,948
113
I heard from two players visiting UF today - Jameer Grimsley and Gavin Nix.

Grimsley is fired up about getting to UF today to talk with the coaches in depth and watching practice. and Nix feels the same. Will catch up with both after the visits are finished.

In the meantime, questions, comments, or concerns now is the time. I will circle back throughout the day and answer your questions.



Both are HUGE important pieces for the staff
 
  • Like
Reactions: SA1980, jamminjethro, jag61 and 13 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Recruiting Q&A: June 18, 2024

Replies
20
Views
2K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

This, That, & More on a Monday: You Tell Me:

Replies
33
Views
2K
The Swamp
BillytheC
BillytheC
JasonHigdon

This, That, & More from the Official Visitors: Inside Access June 9, 2024

Replies
18
Views
2K
The Swamp
Kkilburns
Kkilburns
JasonHigdon

Basketball & Gymnastics Quick Hitter

Replies
5
Views
720
The Swamp
edgator44
edgator44
JasonHigdon

Gators Fall in Stillwater & Oklahoma City - Recap & Times for Both Games/Sunday June 2

Replies
4
Views
417
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back