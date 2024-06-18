ADVERTISEMENT

Recruiting Q&A: June 18, 2024

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,493
89,387
113
Recruiting Q&A: June 18, 2024

If you have any recruiting questions, comments, or concerns, now is the time. Fire away! I am heading to UF on Thursday for the FNL 7 on 7 which is from about 1 to 10 Friday night. Staying Saturday and Sunday night then heading to Jacksonville Monday for the week for the huge Rivals camp of the top players in the Nation. So, with a couple of travel days you know what that means haha...UF probably lands 13 kids for the class of 2029....Looking to meet up Saturday evening or maybe Sunday for dinner if anyone is interested......
 
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: ilgator42, Jmike131014, Gators2014 and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Florida Volleyball Releases 2024 Schedule

Replies
1
Views
232
The Swamp
groundhoggator
G
JasonHigdon

This, That, & More from the Official Visitors: Inside Access June 9, 2024

Replies
18
Views
2K
The Swamp
Kkilburns
Kkilburns
JasonHigdon

Everything you need to know about Florida vs. Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional: Dates/Time/TV

Replies
17
Views
1K
The Swamp
fuzzybc1
F
JasonHigdon

Official Visitor Update: Adding Another Official Visitor for June 14th - Your Guide to the OV Weekend

Replies
8
Views
874
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Basketball & Gymnastics Quick Hitter

Replies
5
Views
671
The Swamp
edgator44
edgator44
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today