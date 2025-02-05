JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Power Shift Complete: SEC Basketball on Top
This has been slowly going on for the last couple of years, but the numbers are truly remarkable when you look back at them.
Bracketology/Joe Lunardi
Projected Seeds
Auburn 1
Alabama 1
Tennessee 1
Florida 2
Texas A&M 2
Kentucky 3
Missouri 5
Ole Miss 5
Mississippi St 6
Texas 9
Oklahoma 9
Vanderbilt 10
Georgia 10
By the way, I love Jason Edwards from Vanderbilt. I love everything about that kid's game and his story.
Zero D1 Offers
Miles College RSFR Year
Dodge City CC 2022-23 JUCO All-American
North Texas 2023-24 All-AAC First Team
Vanderbilt 2024-24 Starter
