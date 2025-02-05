Power Shift Complete: SEC Basketball on Top



This has been slowly going on for the last couple of years, but the numbers are truly remarkable when you look back at them.



Bracketology/Joe Lunardi



Projected Seeds

Auburn 1

Alabama 1

Tennessee 1

Florida 2

Texas A&M 2

Kentucky 3

Missouri 5

Ole Miss 5

Mississippi St 6

Texas 9

Oklahoma 9

Vanderbilt 10

Georgia 10



By the way, I love Jason Edwards from Vanderbilt. I love everything about that kid's game and his story.



Zero D1 Offers

Miles College RSFR Year

Dodge City CC 2022-23 JUCO All-American

North Texas 2023-24 All-AAC First Team

Vanderbilt 2024-24 Starter