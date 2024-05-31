JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
Player to Track this Weekend:
I have identified four players for this weekend, each with their unique qualities. One of them, in my opinion, is a hidden gem, not just in Florida but in the entire class.
Gelsey is long and lean and an exceptional route runner. When Lagway takes over, you will see teams play more man coverage against the Gators, which will allow a player like Gelsey to flourish.
TAE'SHAUN GELSEYTIGHT END •6'4" | 210 LBS
CLASS OF 2025 @ RIVERSIDE | JACKSONVILLE, FL