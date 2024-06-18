JasonHigdon
Picking the Southeastern Conference: Tuesday, June 18, 2024
If you are anything like me, you look forward to checking out all the college football magazines when they come out. I was out and about, picking up the latest version of Lindy's Southeastern Conference preview, and I thought it was pretty interesting—a couple of things that caught my attention.
Predicted Order of Finish:
- Georgia (vs. UF Nov 2)
- Texas (vs. UF Nov 9)
- Ole Miss (vs. Ole Miss Nov 23)
- Alabama
- Missouri
- LSU (vs. LSU Nov 16)
- Tennessee (vs. UF Oct 12)
- Oklahoma
- Texas A&M (vs. UF Sept 14)
- Auburn
- Kentucky (vs. UF Oct 19)
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Arkansas
- Mississippi State (vs. UF Sept 21)
- Vanderbilt
OFFENSIVE FIRST TEAM:
Montrell Johnson, RB
OFFENSIVE SECOND TEAM:
Eugene Wilson, WR
SPECIAL TEAMS SECOND TEAM:
Jeremy Crawshaw, P
Total Players on Lindy's 1st, 2nd, and 3rd All Conference Teams:
Texas (11)
Alabama (9)
Georgia (9)
Ole Miss (8)
LSU (5)
Kentucky (5)
Tennessee (5)
Auburn (4)
Texas A&M (4)
Missouri (4)
Oklahoma (3)
South Carolina (3)
Florida (3)
Top 10 NFL Talent:
- Carson Beck, UGA
- James Pearce Jr, Tennessee
- Harold Perkins, LSU
- Will Campbell, LSU
- Kelvin Banks, Texas
- Luther Burden, Missouri
- Malaki Starks, UGA
- Quinn Ewers, Texas
- Mykel Williams, UGA
- Deontae Lawson, Alabama
SEC Tops ALL Leagues in NFL Draft Picks for the 18th consecutive year, with 59 chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft.
FOUR-YEAR CONFERENCE STANDINGS:
- Georgia 31-2
- Alabama 31-3
- Oklahoma 23-12
- Texas 22-13
- Ole Miss 20-13
- LSU 20-14
- Florida 19-15
- Texas A&M 18-15
- Tennessee 17-17
- Missouri 17-17
- Kentucky 15-19
- Auburn 14-20
- Mississippi State 12-22
- South Carolina 12-22
- Arkansas 11-23
- Vanderbilt 2-31
POSITION GROUP RATINGS:
Quarterback, UF (8)
Running Back, UF (4)
Receivers, UF (10)
Offensive Line, UF (14)
Defensive Line, UF (14)
Linebackers, UF 11)
Secondary, UF (11)
Special Teams, UF (13)
Let's hope these guys don't know what they are doing. SEC is a LOS league, and our special teams are a third of the game?
Thoughts?