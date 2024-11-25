Rashad was back at The Swamp for the first time in a while over the weekend and UF is pushing for another flip here. We get the sense the late move won't be the easiest change of heart compared to others (how many flips already?!?!), but the program is swinging away anyway. Johnson says A&M is expecting him on campus this weekend but he also hasn't ruled out a return to UF before the end of the weekend.If he returns, imo, it's truly game on. Otherwise I think he may stick with Elko and co.