UF hosted Old Dominion QB pledge Ryan Huff, off to a strong start through 2 games as a senior (35/49 525yds and 6Tds), on Saturday and continue to communicate with him."Had a great experience. Coach Ohara and the staff gave me a great time and heard a lot of good things," Huff told Rivals. "Obviously the game didn’t go the way we wanted but I enjoyed my time. (They were) Saying I’m on the right track and they love the way I’m playing right now -- just want to make sure it’s consistent."