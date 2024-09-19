ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Note on blue-chip Gator commitment/status

Was working some sources near the Josh Moore camp and things have been pretty straight forward there. He wants to be a Gator and at a minimum, the ball will remain in UF's court right now and during a potential transition. Yes, Miami and FSU are very consistent with him and the Hurricanes are working towards keeping him close to home, but he continues to visit Gainesville and honor his commitment until further notice. Obviously if something changes at the top it could lead to a change of plans, but I'm told at a minimum, Moore will hold off on anything knee-jerk and try to continue to give UF the benefit of the doubt thereafter.

There is one name his camp has heard, should a change go down, and if it's that experienced coach moving on from one SEC job to another -- it would be somewhat ideal at least in this one recruitment.
 
Last edited by a moderator:
