JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,560
-
- 104,376
-
- 113
Florida softball will start the season with six opening-week matchups.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 3/2 University of Florida softball team is set to open the 2025 season this Thursday at home vs. North Florida.
The Gators host the Ospreys at 6 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The matchup will air on SEC Network+.
Florida then travels to Tampa for five games at the USF-Rawlings Invitational hosted by USF from Feb. 7-9.
The Gators are coming off a 54-win 2024 season that included a Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship title and the program's 12th trip to the Women's College World Series.
Florida brings back a significant number of returners from a year ago, including the NFCA and SEC Player of the Year, Jocelyn Erickson, and four of its five National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American honorees: SEC Freshman of the Year Keagan Rothrock, Reagan Walsh, Korbe Otis and Erickson.
The Gators also bolstered their roster with the signing of three transfers, Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama), Rylee Holtorf (Washington) and Kara Hammock (UNCW), in addition to seven talented freshmen: Gabi Comia, Katelynn Oxley, Kylie Shaw, Makenna Bellaire, Townsen Thomas, Taylor Shumaker and Layla Lamar.
PRESEASON PRAISE
Florida was picked second in the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll entering the season. Kendra Falby, Keagan Rothrock, Korbe Otis, Reagan Walsh and Jocelyn Erickson were each tabbed as Preseason All-SEC selections
The Gators were ranked as a top-3 team in all four major preseason polls: Softball America (No. 1), D1 Softball (No. 1), ESPN/USA Softball (No. 2) and the NFCA Coaches Poll (No. 3)
EXPERIENCED IN THE CIRCLE
Florida had one of the youngest pitching staffs in the country in 2024, led by three freshmen: Rothrock, Ava Brown and Olivia Miller. The Gators return 97.4 percent (418.8 of 430) of their innings pitched in 2024, led by Rothrock who led the nation in innings pitched last season (262)
LEADING THE PACK
Kendra Falby, who has led the Gators in hits in each of the last three seasons, has the opportunity to move up in the Florida record book in her senior season. She enters 2025 ranked No. 7 in Florida program history in career triples (9), No. 8 in career runs scored (188), No. 9 both in career hits (247) and stolen bases (63)
ETCHED IN THE RECORD BOOK
Reagan Walsh enters her senior season ranked No. 2 in career sacrifice flies (16). She needs five more sacrifice flies to move into a tie for first with Charla Echols and Megan Bush (21) and six to move into first all-time. She also needs just three RBI and three home runs to move
ALL-CONFERENCE ADDITIONS
The Gators added three transfers in the offseason, each of whom were all-conference selections at their previous schools: shortstop Rylee Holtorf (Washington), right-handed pitcher Kara Hammock (UNCW) and infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama)
BACK-TO-BACK
A Gator has been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Erickson earned the honor in 2024 and Skylar Wallace in 2023. Florida is the only program to have two players win the award since it was established in 2016
MIDYEAR ENROLLEES
Florida had two freshmen graduate from high school a semester early and enroll on campus in January: Kylie Shaw (outfield) and Makenna Bellaire (catcher). Both are eligible to play this season
Opening Week Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Live Stats
Live Audio
Live Video
Feb. 6
North Florida
6 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=570345>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5575&type=Live>
SECN+<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/99b860d8-14d5-470f-b874-17977df16e32>
Feb. 7
Illinois State
7 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574226>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5576&type=Live>
N/A
Feb. 8
Delaware
12:30 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574228>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5577>
N/A
Feb. 8
Michigan
3 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574229>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5578&type=Live>
N/A
Feb. 9
Georgia Southern
12 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574231>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5579>
N/A
Feb. 9
USF
2:30 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=563032>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5580&type=Live>
ESPN+<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/911576c0-fd2c-4f05-876e-0bfb04a6dd00>
Gators versus Opening Week Opponents
North Florida
Head Coach
Jeff Conrad
Career Record
64-42 (.603)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
16-0
Streak
16 straight wins
Last Meeting
February 21, 2024 | UF 14, UNF 0 (5)
Last Loss
N/A
Last Loss in Gainesville
N/A
Illinois State
Head Coach
Tina Kramos
Career Record
53-53 (.500)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
18-2
Streak
18 straight wins
Last Meeting
February 12, 2024 - UF 12, Illinois State (5)
Last Loss
March 4, 2007 - L, 11-2 (6) - Los Angeles, Calif.
Last Loss in Tampa
N/A
RV/No. 22 Michigan
Head Coach
Bonnie Tholl
Career Record
65-43 (.616)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
12-12
Streak
Michigan has won back-to-back games
Last Meeting
March 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)
Last Loss
March 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)
Last Loss in Tampa
February 10, 2024 - UF 1, Michigan 2 (10)
Delaware
Head Coach
Jen Steele
Career Record
317-264 (.546)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
1-0
Streak
Florida won only meeting
Last Meeting
February 12, 2017 - UF 9, Delaware 0 (5) - Tampa, Fla.
Last Loss
N/A
Last Loss in Tampa
N/A
USF
Head Coach
Ken Eriksen
Career Record
1,117-583 (.657)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
61-14
Streak
Won 27 of last 28 games
Last Meeting
April 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.
Last Loss
April 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.
Last Loss in Tampa
April 13, 2005 - UF 2, USF 5 - Tampa, Fla.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Head Coach
Sharon Perkins
Career Record
350-227 (.607
Florida All-Time Record vs.
6-0
Streak
Six straight wins
Last Meeting
February 16, 2024 | UF 8, Georgia Southern 0 (6 innings)
Last Loss
N/A
Last Loss in Tampa
N/A
Single-Game Ticket Information
Single-game tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...INGLE&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_TIX_SOFT-SINGLE> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 3/2 University of Florida softball team is set to open the 2025 season this Thursday at home vs. North Florida.
The Gators host the Ospreys at 6 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The matchup will air on SEC Network+.
Florida then travels to Tampa for five games at the USF-Rawlings Invitational hosted by USF from Feb. 7-9.
The Gators are coming off a 54-win 2024 season that included a Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship title and the program's 12th trip to the Women's College World Series.
Florida brings back a significant number of returners from a year ago, including the NFCA and SEC Player of the Year, Jocelyn Erickson, and four of its five National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American honorees: SEC Freshman of the Year Keagan Rothrock, Reagan Walsh, Korbe Otis and Erickson.
The Gators also bolstered their roster with the signing of three transfers, Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama), Rylee Holtorf (Washington) and Kara Hammock (UNCW), in addition to seven talented freshmen: Gabi Comia, Katelynn Oxley, Kylie Shaw, Makenna Bellaire, Townsen Thomas, Taylor Shumaker and Layla Lamar.
PRESEASON PRAISE
Florida was picked second in the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll entering the season. Kendra Falby, Keagan Rothrock, Korbe Otis, Reagan Walsh and Jocelyn Erickson were each tabbed as Preseason All-SEC selections
The Gators were ranked as a top-3 team in all four major preseason polls: Softball America (No. 1), D1 Softball (No. 1), ESPN/USA Softball (No. 2) and the NFCA Coaches Poll (No. 3)
EXPERIENCED IN THE CIRCLE
Florida had one of the youngest pitching staffs in the country in 2024, led by three freshmen: Rothrock, Ava Brown and Olivia Miller. The Gators return 97.4 percent (418.8 of 430) of their innings pitched in 2024, led by Rothrock who led the nation in innings pitched last season (262)
LEADING THE PACK
Kendra Falby, who has led the Gators in hits in each of the last three seasons, has the opportunity to move up in the Florida record book in her senior season. She enters 2025 ranked No. 7 in Florida program history in career triples (9), No. 8 in career runs scored (188), No. 9 both in career hits (247) and stolen bases (63)
ETCHED IN THE RECORD BOOK
Reagan Walsh enters her senior season ranked No. 2 in career sacrifice flies (16). She needs five more sacrifice flies to move into a tie for first with Charla Echols and Megan Bush (21) and six to move into first all-time. She also needs just three RBI and three home runs to move
ALL-CONFERENCE ADDITIONS
The Gators added three transfers in the offseason, each of whom were all-conference selections at their previous schools: shortstop Rylee Holtorf (Washington), right-handed pitcher Kara Hammock (UNCW) and infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama)
BACK-TO-BACK
A Gator has been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Erickson earned the honor in 2024 and Skylar Wallace in 2023. Florida is the only program to have two players win the award since it was established in 2016
MIDYEAR ENROLLEES
Florida had two freshmen graduate from high school a semester early and enroll on campus in January: Kylie Shaw (outfield) and Makenna Bellaire (catcher). Both are eligible to play this season
Opening Week Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Live Stats
Live Audio
Live Video
Feb. 6
North Florida
6 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=570345>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5575&type=Live>
SECN+<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/99b860d8-14d5-470f-b874-17977df16e32>
Feb. 7
Illinois State
7 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574226>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5576&type=Live>
N/A
Feb. 8
Delaware
12:30 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574228>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5577>
N/A
Feb. 8
Michigan
3 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574229>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5578&type=Live>
N/A
Feb. 9
Georgia Southern
12 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574231>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5579>
N/A
Feb. 9
USF
2:30 PM
Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=563032>
Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5580&type=Live>
ESPN+<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/911576c0-fd2c-4f05-876e-0bfb04a6dd00>
Gators versus Opening Week Opponents
North Florida
Head Coach
Jeff Conrad
Career Record
64-42 (.603)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
16-0
Streak
16 straight wins
Last Meeting
February 21, 2024 | UF 14, UNF 0 (5)
Last Loss
N/A
Last Loss in Gainesville
N/A
Illinois State
Head Coach
Tina Kramos
Career Record
53-53 (.500)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
18-2
Streak
18 straight wins
Last Meeting
February 12, 2024 - UF 12, Illinois State (5)
Last Loss
March 4, 2007 - L, 11-2 (6) - Los Angeles, Calif.
Last Loss in Tampa
N/A
RV/No. 22 Michigan
Head Coach
Bonnie Tholl
Career Record
65-43 (.616)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
12-12
Streak
Michigan has won back-to-back games
Last Meeting
March 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)
Last Loss
March 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)
Last Loss in Tampa
February 10, 2024 - UF 1, Michigan 2 (10)
Delaware
Head Coach
Jen Steele
Career Record
317-264 (.546)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
1-0
Streak
Florida won only meeting
Last Meeting
February 12, 2017 - UF 9, Delaware 0 (5) - Tampa, Fla.
Last Loss
N/A
Last Loss in Tampa
N/A
USF
Head Coach
Ken Eriksen
Career Record
1,117-583 (.657)
Florida All-Time Record vs.
61-14
Streak
Won 27 of last 28 games
Last Meeting
April 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.
Last Loss
April 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.
Last Loss in Tampa
April 13, 2005 - UF 2, USF 5 - Tampa, Fla.
GEORGIA SOUTHERN
Head Coach
Sharon Perkins
Career Record
350-227 (.607
Florida All-Time Record vs.
6-0
Streak
Six straight wins
Last Meeting
February 16, 2024 | UF 8, Georgia Southern 0 (6 innings)
Last Loss
N/A
Last Loss in Tampa
N/A
Single-Game Ticket Information
Single-game tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...INGLE&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_TIX_SOFT-SINGLE> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.