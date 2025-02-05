ADVERTISEMENT

New Story No. 3 Gators To Kick Off 2025 Season On Thursday

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,560
104,376
113
Florida softball will start the season with six opening-week matchups.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The No. 3/2 University of Florida softball team is set to open the 2025 season this Thursday at home vs. North Florida.

The Gators host the Ospreys at 6 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The matchup will air on SEC Network+.

Florida then travels to Tampa for five games at the USF-Rawlings Invitational hosted by USF from Feb. 7-9.

The Gators are coming off a 54-win 2024 season that included a Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship title and the program's 12th trip to the Women's College World Series.

Florida brings back a significant number of returners from a year ago, including the NFCA and SEC Player of the Year, Jocelyn Erickson, and four of its five National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American honorees: SEC Freshman of the Year Keagan Rothrock, Reagan Walsh, Korbe Otis and Erickson.

The Gators also bolstered their roster with the signing of three transfers, Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama), Rylee Holtorf (Washington) and Kara Hammock (UNCW), in addition to seven talented freshmen: Gabi Comia, Katelynn Oxley, Kylie Shaw, Makenna Bellaire, Townsen Thomas, Taylor Shumaker and Layla Lamar.

PRESEASON PRAISE
Florida was picked second in the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll entering the season. Kendra Falby, Keagan Rothrock, Korbe Otis, Reagan Walsh and Jocelyn Erickson were each tabbed as Preseason All-SEC selections

The Gators were ranked as a top-3 team in all four major preseason polls: Softball America (No. 1), D1 Softball (No. 1), ESPN/USA Softball (No. 2) and the NFCA Coaches Poll (No. 3)

EXPERIENCED IN THE CIRCLE
Florida had one of the youngest pitching staffs in the country in 2024, led by three freshmen: Rothrock, Ava Brown and Olivia Miller. The Gators return 97.4 percent (418.8 of 430) of their innings pitched in 2024, led by Rothrock who led the nation in innings pitched last season (262)

LEADING THE PACK
Kendra Falby, who has led the Gators in hits in each of the last three seasons, has the opportunity to move up in the Florida record book in her senior season. She enters 2025 ranked No. 7 in Florida program history in career triples (9), No. 8 in career runs scored (188), No. 9 both in career hits (247) and stolen bases (63)

ETCHED IN THE RECORD BOOK
Reagan Walsh enters her senior season ranked No. 2 in career sacrifice flies (16). She needs five more sacrifice flies to move into a tie for first with Charla Echols and Megan Bush (21) and six to move into first all-time. She also needs just three RBI and three home runs to move

ALL-CONFERENCE ADDITIONS
The Gators added three transfers in the offseason, each of whom were all-conference selections at their previous schools: shortstop Rylee Holtorf (Washington), right-handed pitcher Kara Hammock (UNCW) and infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama)

BACK-TO-BACK
A Gator has been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Erickson earned the honor in 2024 and Skylar Wallace in 2023. Florida is the only program to have two players win the award since it was established in 2016

MIDYEAR ENROLLEES
Florida had two freshmen graduate from high school a semester early and enroll on campus in January: Kylie Shaw (outfield) and Makenna Bellaire (catcher). Both are eligible to play this season

Opening Week Schedule
Date

Opponent

Time

Live Stats

Live Audio

Live Video

Feb. 6

North Florida

6 PM

Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=570345>

Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5575&type=Live>

SECN+<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/99b860d8-14d5-470f-b874-17977df16e32>

Feb. 7

Illinois State

7 PM

Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574226>

Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5576&type=Live>

N/A

Feb. 8

Delaware

12:30 PM

Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574228>

Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5577>

N/A

Feb. 8

Michigan

3 PM

Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574229>

Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5578&type=Live>

N/A

Feb. 9

Georgia Southern

12 PM

Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574231>

Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5579>

N/A

Feb. 9

USF

2:30 PM

Link<https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=563032>

Link<https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5580&type=Live>

ESPN+<https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/911576c0-fd2c-4f05-876e-0bfb04a6dd00>


Gators versus Opening Week Opponents
North Florida

Head Coach

Jeff Conrad

Career Record

64-42 (.603)

Florida All-Time Record vs.

16-0

Streak

16 straight wins

Last Meeting

February 21, 2024 | UF 14, UNF 0 (5)

Last Loss

N/A

Last Loss in Gainesville

N/A


Illinois State

Head Coach

Tina Kramos

Career Record

53-53 (.500)

Florida All-Time Record vs.

18-2

Streak

18 straight wins

Last Meeting

February 12, 2024 - UF 12, Illinois State (5)

Last Loss

March 4, 2007 - L, 11-2 (6) - Los Angeles, Calif.

Last Loss in Tampa

N/A


RV/No. 22 Michigan

Head Coach

Bonnie Tholl

Career Record

65-43 (.616)

Florida All-Time Record vs.

12-12

Streak

Michigan has won back-to-back games

Last Meeting

March 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)

Last Loss

March 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)

Last Loss in Tampa

February 10, 2024 - UF 1, Michigan 2 (10)


Delaware

Head Coach

Jen Steele

Career Record

317-264 (.546)

Florida All-Time Record vs.

1-0

Streak

Florida won only meeting

Last Meeting

February 12, 2017 - UF 9, Delaware 0 (5) - Tampa, Fla.

Last Loss

N/A

Last Loss in Tampa

N/A


USF

Head Coach

Ken Eriksen

Career Record

1,117-583 (.657)

Florida All-Time Record vs.

61-14

Streak

Won 27 of last 28 games

Last Meeting

April 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.

Last Loss

April 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.

Last Loss in Tampa

April 13, 2005 - UF 2, USF 5 - Tampa, Fla.


GEORGIA SOUTHERN

Head Coach

Sharon Perkins

Career Record

350-227 (.607

Florida All-Time Record vs.

6-0

Streak

Six straight wins

Last Meeting

February 16, 2024 | UF 8, Georgia Southern 0 (6 innings)

Last Loss

N/A

Last Loss in Tampa

N/A


Single-Game Ticket Information
Single-game tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...INGLE&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_TIX_SOFT-SINGLE> or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Fear_the_swamp and CBTgator4
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

KearsedGator42

Basketball 🏀 GAME THREAD 🏀 Florida Gators Vs Vanderbilt Commodores 🏀 Tonight 7:00pm SEC NETWORK 🏀

Replies
64
Views
2K
The Swamp
gatorfan9696
G
KearsedGator42

Basketball 🏀 GAME THREAD 🏀 Florida Gators 🐊 VS Tennessee Vols 🏀 Today 12pm From Knoxville ESPN 🏀

Replies
171
Views
5K
The Swamp
LTGator
LTGator
KearsedGator42

Basketball 🏀 GAME THREAD 🏀 Florida Gators 🐊 vs Georgia Bulldogs 🏀 TODAY 3:30pm From The EXactech Arena SEC NETWORK 🏀

Replies
79
Views
3K
The Swamp
KearsedGator42
KearsedGator42
KearsedGator42

Basketball 🏀 GAME THREAD 🏀 Florida Gators 🐊 VS South Carolina Gamecocks 🏀 Tonight 7pm SEC NETWORK 🏀

Replies
204
Views
6K
The Swamp
rjcarter
R
KearsedGator42

Basketball 🏀 GAME THREAD 🏀 Florida Gators 🐊 vs Missouri Tigers 🏀 9pm Tonight ESPN U 🏀

Replies
240
Views
6K
The Swamp
Millerboy365
Millerboy365
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back