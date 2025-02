The No. 3/2 University of Florida softball team is set to open the 2025 season this Thursday at home vs. North Florida.The Gators host the Ospreys at 6 p.m. at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The matchup will air on SEC Network+.Florida then travels to Tampa for five games at the USF-Rawlings Invitational hosted by USF from Feb. 7-9.The Gators are coming off a 54-win 2024 season that included a Southeastern Conference Tournament Championship title and the program's 12th trip to the Women's College World Series.Florida brings back a significant number of returners from a year ago, including the NFCA and SEC Player of the Year, Jocelyn Erickson, and four of its five National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American honorees: SEC Freshman of the Year Keagan Rothrock, Reagan Walsh, Korbe Otis and Erickson.The Gators also bolstered their roster with the signing of three transfers, Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama), Rylee Holtorf (Washington) and Kara Hammock (UNCW), in addition to seven talented freshmen: Gabi Comia, Katelynn Oxley, Kylie Shaw, Makenna Bellaire, Townsen Thomas, Taylor Shumaker and Layla Lamar.PRESEASON PRAISEFlorida was picked second in the SEC Preseason Coaches' Poll entering the season. Kendra Falby, Keagan Rothrock, Korbe Otis, Reagan Walsh and Jocelyn Erickson were each tabbed as Preseason All-SEC selectionsThe Gators were ranked as a top-3 team in all four major preseason polls: Softball America (No. 1), D1 Softball (No. 1), ESPN/USA Softball (No. 2) and the NFCA Coaches Poll (No. 3)EXPERIENCED IN THE CIRCLEFlorida had one of the youngest pitching staffs in the country in 2024, led by three freshmen: Rothrock, Ava Brown and Olivia Miller. The Gators return 97.4 percent (418.8 of 430) of their innings pitched in 2024, led by Rothrock who led the nation in innings pitched last season (262)LEADING THE PACKKendra Falby, who has led the Gators in hits in each of the last three seasons, has the opportunity to move up in the Florida record book in her senior season. She enters 2025 ranked No. 7 in Florida program history in career triples (9), No. 8 in career runs scored (188), No. 9 both in career hits (247) and stolen bases (63)ETCHED IN THE RECORD BOOKReagan Walsh enters her senior season ranked No. 2 in career sacrifice flies (16). She needs five more sacrifice flies to move into a tie for first with Charla Echols and Megan Bush (21) and six to move into first all-time. She also needs just three RBI and three home runs to moveALL-CONFERENCE ADDITIONSThe Gators added three transfers in the offseason, each of whom were all-conference selections at their previous schools: shortstop Rylee Holtorf (Washington), right-handed pitcher Kara Hammock (UNCW) and infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (Alabama)BACK-TO-BACKA Gator has been named the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. Erickson earned the honor in 2024 and Skylar Wallace in 2023. Florida is the only program to have two players win the award since it was established in 2016MIDYEAR ENROLLEESFlorida had two freshmen graduate from high school a semester early and enroll on campus in January: Kylie Shaw (outfield) and Makenna Bellaire (catcher). Both are eligible to play this seasonOpening Week ScheduleDateOpponentTimeLive StatsLive AudioLive VideoFeb. 6North Florida6 PMLink< https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=570345 Link< https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5575&type=Live SECN+< https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/99b860d8-14d5-470f-b874-17977df16e32 Feb. 7Illinois State7 PMLink< https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574226 Link< https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5576&type=Live N/AFeb. 8Delaware12:30 PMLink< https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574228 Link< https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5577 N/AFeb. 8Michigan3 PMLink< https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574229 Link< https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5578&type=Live N/AFeb. 9Georgia Southern12 PMLink< https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=574231 Link< https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5579 N/AFeb. 9USF2:30 PMLink< https://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=563032 Link< https://floridagators.com/watch/?Live=5580&type=Live ESPN+< https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/911576c0-fd2c-4f05-876e-0bfb04a6dd00 Gators versus Opening Week OpponentsNorth FloridaHead CoachJeff ConradCareer Record64-42 (.603)Florida All-Time Record vs.16-0Streak16 straight winsLast MeetingFebruary 21, 2024 | UF 14, UNF 0 (5)Last LossN/ALast Loss in GainesvilleN/AIllinois StateHead CoachTina KramosCareer Record53-53 (.500)Florida All-Time Record vs.18-2Streak18 straight winsLast MeetingFebruary 12, 2024 - UF 12, Illinois State (5)Last LossMarch 4, 2007 - L, 11-2 (6) - Los Angeles, Calif.Last Loss in TampaN/ARV/No. 22 MichiganHead CoachBonnie ThollCareer Record65-43 (.616)Florida All-Time Record vs.12-12StreakMichigan has won back-to-back gamesLast MeetingMarch 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)Last LossMarch 2, 2024 - UF 2, Michigan 10 (5)Last Loss in TampaFebruary 10, 2024 - UF 1, Michigan 2 (10)DelawareHead CoachJen SteeleCareer Record317-264 (.546)Florida All-Time Record vs.1-0StreakFlorida won only meetingLast MeetingFebruary 12, 2017 - UF 9, Delaware 0 (5) - Tampa, Fla.Last LossN/ALast Loss in TampaN/AUSFHead CoachKen EriksenCareer Record1,117-583 (.657)Florida All-Time Record vs.61-14StreakWon 27 of last 28 gamesLast MeetingApril 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.Last LossApril 10, 2024 - UF 4, USF 7 - Gainesville, Fla.Last Loss in TampaApril 13, 2005 - UF 2, USF 5 - Tampa, Fla.GEORGIA SOUTHERNHead CoachSharon PerkinsCareer Record350-227 (.607Florida All-Time Record vs.6-0StreakSix straight winsLast MeetingFebruary 16, 2024 | UF 8, Georgia Southern 0 (6 innings)Last LossN/ALast Loss in TampaN/ASingle-Game Ticket InformationSingle-game tickets are currently on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online< https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...INGLE&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_TIX_SOFT-SINGLE > or by contacting the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.