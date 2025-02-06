No. 2 Florida Returns to SEC Action Friday at No. 15 Arkansas



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 2 Florida finishes a two-meet road stretch Friday, returning to league action to face No. 15 Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark.. Meet time is 7 p.m. ET at the Bud Walton Arena



The Florida at Arkansas meet is one of five Friday duals featuring a pair of teams ranked in the Feb. 3 Road to Nationals top 15. With all nine Southeastern Conference teams among the current top 15, it is no surprise that four are SEC duals. Other Friday top-15 league duals include No. 1 Oklahoma at No. 8 Kentucky, No. 3 LSU at No. 14 Alabama and No. 11 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn.



This is Florida's third meet of season and second consecutive versus a 2024 NCAA Championship participant. Arkansas took seventh in 2024 NCAA semifinal action and the Gators took fourth in the team final. On Sunday, Florida met 2024 NCAA third-place Utah in Morgantown, W.Va., for a tri-meet, with UF edging the Utes 197.575 - 197.425. The Gators started 2025 road action with a 197.55 - 197.45 loss at defending NCAA champion LSU.





Gators Win Groundhog Day Tri-Meet versus No. 4 Utah and West Virginia:

In between Sunday's Groundhog Day and the Grammys, the nation's top gymnastics meeting of the weekend including No. 2 Florida and No. 4 Utah took place in a tri-meet at West Virginia's WVU Coliseum.



The Gators took the win at 197.575 to edge the Utes (197.425). West Virginia finished third at 195.475. Florida's total is the nation's ninth highest of the season.



A Gator won at least a share of four of the five event titles. Senior Leanne Wong won her second all-around of the season at 39.675 while junior transfer Selena Harris-Miranda was third at 39.55. Utah's Grace McCallum was second at 39.575.



Wong shared the afternoon's uneven bars title with sophomore teammate Anya Pilgrim at 9.925. Harris-Miranda matched her season vault high of 9.95 for the second consecutive meet to share that win with Utah's Makenna Smith. Senior Sloane Blakely matched her season high of 9.95 to win her third consecutive floor exercise title. Utah's Ana Padurariu and McCallum shared the balance beam win at 9.925.



Arkansas in 2025:

Arkansas returns home after a 197.825 - 195.975 loss at No. 1 Oklahoma last Friday. The Gymbacks are undefeated in 2025 home action, claiming their first SEC win with a 196.875 - 196.60 decision over defending NCAA champion LSU on Jan. 24.



Friday's meet brings together three members of the 2023 U.S. gold medal World Championships team - Florida senior Leanne Wong, sophomore Kayla DiCello and Arkansas freshman Joscelyn Roberson. DiCello was U.S. replacement athlete and also received gold medal. Both Wong and Roberson were also in Paris for the 2024 Olympics as Team USA replacement athletes. Each own their team's 2025 high for all-around - Wong (39.725) and Roberson (39.475).