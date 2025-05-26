ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball No. 15 Florida Headed to Conway Regional in 17th-Straight NCAA Tournament Bid

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
No. 2-seed Florida is joined in Conway by No. 1-seed Coastal Carolina, No. 3-seed East Carolina and No. 4-seed Fairfield.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida has earned a spot in the 2025 NCAA Baseball Tournament as the No. 2 seed in the Coastal Carolina-hosted Conway Regional, as announced by the NCAA Selection Committee on ESPN2 on Monday.

Joining No. 2-seed Florida (38-20, 15-15 SEC) at the NCAA Conway Regional are No. 1-seed Coastal Carolina (48-11, 26-4 SBC), No. 3-seed East Carolina (33-25, 13-14 AA) and No. 4-seed Fairfield (39-17, 21-8 MAAC). The Gators take on East Carolina this upcoming Friday, May 30, in the first round of the Regional (time TBA).

With the NCAA announcing the complete, 64-team bracket and pairings on Monday, Florida earned a spot in an NCAA Regional for the 40th time in program history. This is the Gators' 17th-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Kevin O'Sullivan, which is the second-longest streak in the country. Florida has not missed the postseason since 2007.

The Gators enter the NCAA Tournament riding a six-series winning streak, which is twice as long as the next-closest team in the SEC. Florida has won 18 of its last 24 games including 15 of 20 against SEC opponents.

From May 30-June 2, 64 teams will compete across 16 NCAA Regional sites to determine which 16 programs will advance to NCAA Super Regionals, scheduled for June 6-8.
 
