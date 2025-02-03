We have updated the list of positions for our prospect database.are defensive end (DE), edge defender (EDGE), interior offensive lineman (IOL), linebacker (LB), quarterback (QB), nickel (NICK), slot (SLOT), and specialist (SPEC).Along with this change, there are positions that areavailable for designation in prospect profiles, though they are retained for past classes where prospects were already ranked at those positions. Those obsolete positions are outside linebacker (OLB), inside linebacker (ILB), strongside defensive end (SDE), weakside defensive end (WDE), center (OC), guard (OG), fullback (FB), pro-style quarterback (PQB), dual-threat quarterback (DQB) and kicker (K).