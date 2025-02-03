ADVERTISEMENT

New Story New Position Changes + Rivals Rankings for 2026

New Position Changes + Rivals Rankings for 2026

I love these changes......

We have updated the list of positions for our prospect database. New positions for prospects are defensive end (DE), edge defender (EDGE), interior offensive lineman (IOL), linebacker (LB), quarterback (QB), nickel (NICK), slot (SLOT), and specialist (SPEC).

Along with this change, there are positions that are no longer available for designation in prospect profiles, though they are retained for past classes where prospects were already ranked at those positions. Those obsolete positions are outside linebacker (OLB), inside linebacker (ILB), strongside defensive end (SDE), weakside defensive end (WDE), center (OC), guard (OG), fullback (FB), pro-style quarterback (PQB), dual-threat quarterback (DQB) and kicker (K).


2026 College Football Prospect Recruit Rankings - Rivals250
 
