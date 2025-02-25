An analyst for the Gators in 2022, Wilson returns to be defensive backs coach for the Gators.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – University of Florida head football coach Billy Napier named Deron Wilson as defensive backs coach on Monday.







Wilson returns to Gainesville after spending the past two seasons as the secondary coach at Arkansas. In 2022, Wilson served as a quality control analyst with the cornerbacks for the Gators.







“It’s great to have Deron back in the building,” Napier said. “His exposure to our system and tree of coaches, to go along with experience in the SEC makes his hiring a no-brainer. His pedigree and relationships in recruiting will be valuable as well. He will help us continue to improve going forward.”







In 2023, Wilson helped the Razorbacks’ secondary make an immediate turnaround in his first season guiding the group. The Razorbacks ranked fourth in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game with 202.8 yards, the program’s best effort since 2011 when they allowed 195.2 yards per game. Arkansas’ 12 interceptions ranked third in the league and the team’s four pick-sixes matched five other teams to lead all of FBS.







“It’s an honor to rejoin the Florida Gator football staff,” Wilson remarked. “I’m inspired by the culture Coach Napier is building and the standard of excellence players and coaches are held to. I will give it my all so we can compete for championships, along with signing and developing elite talent.”



Individually in 2023, Jaylon Braxton earned Freshman All-SEC accolades after posting 20 tackles and a team-high eight pass breakups.







Prior to joining the staff at Florida in 2022, Wilson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at McNeese. He was named the Cowboys’ interim defensive coordinator a week prior to the spring season opener against Tarleton State. The Pokes played seven games in the spring of 2021 following the canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Wilson’s secondary improved during the spring season, allowing 35 fewer yards passing compared to 2019. The defense improved even more during the Cowboys’ fall 2021 season, giving up fewer points per game, rushing yards per game, passing yards per game and points per game. Defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers was named the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and joined defensive lineman Mason Kinsey, linebacker Kordell Williams and defensive back Andre Sam as the Cowboys placed four defenders on the All-Southland Conference first team.







Wilson coached at UTSA for four seasons, spending the final two as the Roadrunners’ cornerbacks coach after starting as a graduate assistant. In Wilson’s first season leading the unit, the Roadrunners’ cornerbacks added to the team’s 19 turnovers with seven of the team’s nine interceptions. Cassius Grady matched the UTSA single-season record with four interceptions and finished with 45 tackles. Clayton Johnson picked off a pair of passes despite missing the final five games while Teddrick McGhee added one interception despite playing in just six games.







UTSA boasted one of the nation’s top defenses in 2017, as the Roadrunners led Conference USA in seven different statistical categories and ranked in the Top 10 among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in five. UTSA held eight of its 11 opponents to under 300 yards of total offense, including a school-record 149 yards in a 51-17 win over Southern, and five teams to less than 100 yards rushing, highlighted by a program-record 37 yards at Texas State in a 44-14 win.







During his time as a graduate assistant, Wilson helped tutor a secondary that saw three players — Michael Egwuagu, Nate Gaines and Jordan Moore — earn All-Conference USA honors as the Roadrunners earned bowl eligibility in back-to-back seasons.







Wilson was a standout cornerback at Southern Miss from 2010-12 and a Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List honoree before an ankle injury sidelined him for his senior season in 2013. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to consecutive bowl games while starting 39-straight games. He finished his career with 171 tackles and eight interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns.







He was a Phil Steele Freshman All-American and earned C-USA All-Freshman Team and second-team all-conference accolades in 2010 after registering 35 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one blocked punt and a pair of defensive scores. As a sophomore, he helped the Golden Eagles to a C-USA title making 75 tackles with four interceptions and a team-best 17 passes defended to earn second-team all-league honors from Phil Steele.







Wilson earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Southern Miss in May 2013.







The New Orleans, La. native starred at O. Perry Walker HS earning all-district honors three times and all-area twice while being ranked as the No. 44 player in the state as a senior in 2008.







He is engaged to Paige Alexander and has twin children – a son, Deron Kadeem Wilson II, and a daughter, Dakota Marie Wilson.







Coaching Experience



2023-24: Arkansas (Secondary)



2022: Florida (Quality Control, Cornerbacks)



2020-21: McNeese (Defensive Coordinator)



2018-19: UTSA (Assistant Coach, Cornerbacks)



2016-17: UTSA (Graduate Assistant, Defense)







College Bowl Experience



As a coach



2024: Liberty Bowl



2022: Las Vegas Bowl



2016: New Mexico Bowl







As a player



2011: Hawai’i Bowl



2010: Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl



