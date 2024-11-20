ADVERTISEMENT

New Story More on the visit from five-star Javion Hilson

John Garcia Jr.

John Garcia Jr.

Baby Gator
Gold Member
May 8, 2023
150
928
93

The premier pass rusher in the state has not been to UF since his official visit at the end of May, but even as Michigan offered and pushed for a trip, he elected to return to the Swamp for his unofficial.

"They’ve been showing a lot of love. I mess with the defensive line and how they will use me in the scheme, me and Coach Mike P have a strong relationship been recruiting me ever since my junior year."
 
Last edited by a moderator:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: DesotoGator, RGatorS1, Gators2014 and 21 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Every Word from Billy Napier, Jack Pyburn, and Chimere Dike

Replies
0
Views
434
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Aidan Mizell on the Mic: Press Conference

Replies
0
Views
354
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Official Visit Inside Access: June 2, 2024

Replies
4
Views
1K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Football Running List of Visitors for Week One vs Miami - Thursday Night Update (8/29)

Replies
47
Views
6K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

More on the Academic Honor Role List....

Replies
0
Views
304
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back