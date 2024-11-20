John Garcia Jr.
May 8, 2023
The premier pass rusher in the state has not been to UF since his official visit at the end of May, but even as Michigan offered and pushed for a trip, he elected to return to the Swamp for his unofficial.
"They’ve been showing a lot of love. I mess with the defensive line and how they will use me in the scheme, me and Coach Mike P have a strong relationship been recruiting me ever since my junior year."
