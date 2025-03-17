ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball March Madness Tourney Challenge + Ticket Information

1st and Ten Florida March Madness Tourney Challenge

I think I set this up correctly. Good Luck!! Wonder how many will have UF winning it all haha.....

March Madness Bracket

Florida Earns No. 1 Seed, Opens NCAA Tournament Friday vs. Norfolk State. Florida earns a No. 1 seed for the third time in program history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Fresh off an SEC Tournament title on Sunday, the Florida men's basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will take on Norfolk State on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. The game is set for Friday at 6:50 p.m. at the Lenovo Center and will air on TNT.

The Gators make their 23rd NCAA Tournament appearance and second under third-year head coach Todd Golden. With 30 wins this season, UF captured a 1-seed for the third time in program history, previously doing so in 2007 (national champions) and 2014 (Final Four).

With Sunday's win vs. eighth-ranked Tennessee in the SEC Tournament final, the Gators notched their eighth top-25 victory of the season, including five vs. top-10 opponents.

The Gators have faced Norfolk State once previously, meeting in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament in Omaha, an 84-50 Florida win. The winner of Friday's matchup will take on the winner of UConn and Oklahoma on Sunday.

Ticket Information
Florida Gators men's basketball season ticket holders have exclusive access to request NCAA tournament tickets within the Florida Gators seating block and can use the link below to place their requests now. The deadline to place a request is Monday, March 17 at 1 PM. General public ticket information is available at NCAATickets.com<https://www.ncaatickets.com/>.

Season ticket holders ticket info here:

NCAA Tournament Ticket Info for Season Ticket Holders<https://floridagators.com/sports/2025/2/11/ncaa-mens-basketball-tournament-ticket-requests>

  • First and Second Round: March 21 and 23, Raleigh, NC
  • Regional Semifinals and Finals: March 27 and 29, San Francisco, CA
  • Final Four and National Championship: April 5 and 7, San Antonio, TX
 
