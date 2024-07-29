ADVERTISEMENT

Make that Three New RedZone Members (7/29)

I have heard a ton of great things about Joe he is near me in Loganville (GA) Grayson High School and is a monster of a DL could move inside or outside which is great to have that kind of luxury.

Keep an eye on Joe to visit UF again possibly as early as today and he might have another monster DL with him (Tavorise Brown) who also recently visited UF. You know I "hate" and I mean HATE to put a time on things, but UF could add two this week IF things go according to plan.

Added BOTH to our RedZone
 
