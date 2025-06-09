JasonHigdon
- Nov 5, 2021
- 37,813
- 108,327
- 113
LIVE RECRUITING UPDATES: July 15th - Chris Booker Recaps Florida Official Visit
Chris Booker 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Alabama
Class of 2026 @ Hapeville Charter | Atlanta, GA
"The experience was really good for us all, checking things off everyone's list. Talking with pure recruits, their parents, current players, it was just a good place to be this weekend."
"It was really cool to be there while it happened, seeing how the coaches reacted, and everyone seemed happy and genuine."
"Me and Rod are actually very similar. Our play style and body type and our moms. Mason Collins is really cool, and he was very informative and reliable to me and the family."
"The meeting with Coach Napier was great; we talked about things we learned and just talked. He's a very down-to-earth guy, a very good coach."
LIVE RECRUITING UPDATES: July 15th: Trenton Henderson Recaps Florida Official Visit
Trenton Henderson 2026 Edge Defender
Class of 2026 @ Pensacola Catholic | Pensacola, FL
"My experience this weekend was great, and my family loved it."
"It was exciting seeing the commits. The vibes were great, and the energy was very high."
"My time spent with George was good. He answered any questions I had and was a good mentor during my visit."
"My meeting with Coach Napier went great. It's always good talking to him."
Class of 2026 @ Donelson Christian Academy | Nashville, TN
"The experience this weekend was great; I got to meet a lot of new people and loved my time here in Gainesville."
"It was great to see the gators pick up some new commits; being that I know some of them, I enjoy seeing them on a hot streak."
"My time with Cam and Beau was great; both cool guys, and they're both great at what they do."
"My meeting with Callaway went great; he expressed how much he needs me and wants to coach me, and I loved every second of it. Coach Napier's meeting was great. He got to meet my mom, and he had a great message for us, and we loved it."
LIVE RECRUITING UPDATE: Happy Father's Day (8:15 a.m.)
Message from McCoy this morning:
"I feel amazing. I have never felt so comfortable at a school until I came here. I would not want to be anywhere but here."
Head Coach Billy Napier & The Florida Gators are putting the finishing touches on what has been an incredible official visiting recruiting weekend!
Currently, the recruits and their families are receiving 8:00 a.m. wake-up calls. They will have about an hour to get ready to leave for this morning's breakfast, which will be the same as last week - Stoke Barn and Kitchen. Breakfast will run for about an hour or a little longer. Coach Napier will ride with Chris Booker and eat with Claude Mpouma, concluding his one-on-one time with each of the recruits during the weekend visits. Around 10:30 a.m., they will head back over to The Heavener Training Facility.
Coach Napier will start his One-on-One meetings around 11 a.m. First up is Trenton Henderson. It will take Coach Napier roughly four hours straight through meeting with nine recruits today. Henderson, Izayia Williams, Malik Morris, Claude Mpouma, Chris Booker, Desmond Green, Tyler Chukuyem, Will Griffin, and the last meeting of the day should go to DL Kendall Guervil, who the Gators made a serious pitch to this weekend. The first recruit will leave UF today at 1:00 p.m., and the last will head out around 3:30 p.m.
I will have feedback from the recruits later today and throughout the next 36 hours. My youngest turns 18 on Monday, and for his birthday, he wanted to spend a few days with his oldest brother in Charlotte. My family left on Thursday, and I will head out around 9 a.m. today to meet them, so you all know what that means. The next verbal I expect will be tomorrow, but we all know how these things go when I leave the house. Coach Napier and the Gators are making the most of these official visits, so you never know. I hope all of you dads have a wonderful day today and can spend quality one-on-one time with your loved ones! Thank you all for being part of this community that we have created. I have always said this, and it remains true: this place is what it is because of the members.
Next Friday, Florida will have FNL, followed by the BBQ on Saturday. I will arrive in Gainesville on Wednesday and depart back to Atlanta on Saturday. I hope to see you all next week! If you'd like to get together, please reply to this thread, and I can meet on Wednesday or Thursday for lunch or dinner. See you soon!
LIVE RECRUITING UPDATES: July 14th (Afternoon Sessions)
3:45 PM Update:
As I wrote early this morning, Head Coach Billy Napier is in the middle of his Saturday One-on-One meetings with the following players: James Johnson, Marquez Daniel, Davian Groce, Kaiden Prothro, and Carson Sneed. Those meetings start around 3 PM and will run for roughly two hours. This will cut into some of the free time for anyone scheduled after 4 PM, but they have up until 7:15 PM before they head over to Spurrier's for dinner and then out with the player hosts, which I already listed in a previous update.
Sunday has a bright and early start time because it will be a hectic day, beginning with an 8 AM wake-up call, followed by breakfast at 9 AM, and then returning to the Heavener Center. Schedules on Sunday vary based on departure and meeting times with Coach Napier. All visitors are scheduled to leave between 1:00 and 3:30 PM on Sunday. Then, it will be time to track down the Official Visitors to see how they felt the weekend went. As always, it will take a couple of days to update all of that. I will continue to add quotes to our Live Recruiting Thread, just as I did last week, to make it easy and all in one place. This is the last big OV weekend, and I hope you all enjoyed the behind-the-scenes look at the OV weekends.
LIVE RECRUITING UPDATE: Breakfast with the Gators - July 14th
Good Morning to everyone on this fine Saturday! Today, I want to give you insight into what the day will look like for the recruits and their families.
The recruits will receive a wake-up call around 8:00 am this Morning. At 8:45, they will head out to Breakfast with the Gators at Cade Museum. It will be a nice, long breakfast lasting until around 10:15 am, and then they will transition to Academics. After this, they will visit the Heavener Football Training facility.
Around 11:15 am, they will visit the Weight Room and Pritchett Room, concluding with a highlight video just before noon before heading out for the group rotations. The Heart & Soul during the Official Visits is the group rotation and coaches' meetings on Saturday. There is a five-hour window that covers Group Rotations, Lunch, and Free Time, which coincides with Coach Napier's one-on-one meetings with five recruits today, as listed yesterday: James Johnson, Marquez Daniel, Davian Groce, Kaiden Prothro, and Carson Sneed.
Speaking of Coach Napier, he will drive Kendall Guervil to Breakfast, eat with Malik Morris and his family, drive Desmond Green to the business center, spend one-on-one time with Davian Groce in the weight room, and later drive Trenton Henderson to dinner and eat with Kendall Guervil. Each recruit and their family get personal one-on-one time throughout the weekend's visit.
Back to the Group Rotations for a moment. The Blue Crew will be Kendall Guervil, James Johnson, Trenton Henderson, Izayia Williams, Malik Morris, Kaiden Prothro, and Carson Sneed. The Orange Squad will be made up of Will Griffin, Chris Booker, Claude Mpouma, Desmond Green, Tyler Chukuyem, Marquez Daniel, and Davian Groce.
Additional Saturday Meetings (throughout the day's schedule)
Coach Bala and Malik Morris
Coach Sale and Chris Booker
Coach DeCoster and Chris Booker
Coach Callaway and Carson Sneed
Josh Thompson and Tyler Chukuyem
JUNE 13th UPDATE - Late Night Update (11:35fpm) Coach Napier rode with LB Malik Morris from the hotel to dinner, spent time eating with Will Griffin and his family, then drove OL Tyler Chukuyem to the Photoshoot. He will meet with a few players on Saturday for the one-on-one meetings including James Johnson, Marquez Daniel, Davian Groce, Kaiden Prothro, and Carson Sneed - the rest he meets with on Sunday.
JUNE 13th - UPDATE - 9:45PM Players are in the process of heading out with their respective hosts, while the parents head back to spend quality time with the parents/families...I listed the players hosts below. Breakfast with the Gators in the am should be nice............
June 13th UPDATE - Dinner started right around 6PM which will last to around 7:15PM then Photo Shoot - I am expecting a commit tonight but you know how these things go
June 13th UPDATE (5PM) Arrivals: Davian Groce, Marquez Daniel, James Johnson, Chris Booker, Claude Mpouma, Desmond Green, Kaiden Prothro, Carson Sneed, Kendall Guervil, Trenton Henderson, Izayia Williams - I am only using confirmation on arrivals directly from recruits themselves. For the Photo Shoot tonight the group will pair up like this: Booker/Williams, Mpouma/Daniel, Green/Groce/Prothro, Sneed/Morris, Johnson/Chukuyem/Henderson, and Guervil/Griffin
June 13th UPDATE - Kaiden Prothro just told me he has arrived at the Hotel as well as OL Desmond Green, I. Williams, and Carson Sneed
June 13th - Update - 2:55PM - Chris Booker reached out to let me know he has arrived in Gainesville
June 13th UPDATE - 12:35 PM: This will be the thread to check all weekend. If you have questions post them in this thread. Thanks! From 1-3:30PM all the OVs are set to arrive.
June 13th UPDATE - 12:30PM
Kendall Guervil arrived last night with his Mom, Dad, and Brother. He already visited Georgia and FSU and will make another with Texas. This one will go all the way until December I believe.
Claude Mpouma told me he just landed - He has his Mom and Uncle. He already visited Auburn and will do the same with Nebraska. Should make a summertime decision.
OFFICIAL VISIT LIST FOR JUNE 13TH
Will Griffin 2026 Quarterback Florida
Chris Booker 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Alabama
Desmond Green 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman
Claude Mpouma 2026 Offensive Tackle
Tyler Chukuyem 2026 Offensive Tackle
Carson Sneed 2026 Tight End Tennessee
Kaiden Prothro 2026 Tight End
Marquez Daniel 2026 Wide Receiver
Davian Groce 2026 Athlete
Kendall Guervil 2026 Defensive Tackle
Trenton Henderson 2026 Edge Defender
James Johnson 2026 Defensive Tackle
Malik Morris 2026 Linebacker
Izayia Williams 2026 Linebacker Mississippi
