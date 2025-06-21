JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
- 37,891
- 108,663
- 113
LIVE RECRUITING UPDATES: GRILL in the VILLE
Elijah Haven QB 6-foot-5, 210-pounds Baton Rouge (LA) Dunham 2027
"Finishing up. It's been a great time. It was so good to be back here and see all the coaches. The vibes are always great when my family and I come here. The main coach I spoke with was, of course, Coach O'Hara, and we have been developing a great relationship. Overall, it was an amazing time, and I can't wait to get back soon!"
KJ Green DE 6-foot-5, 230-Pounds Stone Mountain (GA) Stephenson 2027
“The vibe was real exclusive. It wasn’t open to just anybody, so being there felt like a blessing. While I was touring and going through the events, I stayed locked in, just observing how everything was run. The coaches, the energy, the way they treated us it all felt intentional. I was thinking about how I’d fit into that system, what it would be like to really be a part of that. It felt like a place that takes their culture and players seriously. I spoke with Coach Napier, Coach Peterson, Coach Williams, and Coach Joe Hamilton, along with some of the other assistant staff. All of them showed real love and were easy to talk to. You can tell they care about more than just football they were focused on building relationships and getting to know us as people. My conversations with them were solid. They kept it real and made me feel welcomed. I could definitely see myself building something strong with those guys.”
Andrew Beard RB 5-foot-10, 190-Pounds Bogard (GA) Prince Avenue High School 2027
"The vibe was lit the entire time. There was always dancing, talking, and laughing. It just made it feel like one big community. I spoke with Coach Juluke for a good bit today, and I enjoyed every second. He's straightforward in what he wants and expects, and I can't wait to keep on growing our relationship."
Ethan Hauser DB 6-foot-3, 194-Pounds Buford (GA) Buford High School 2027
"I had a great time at Grill in the Ville today. It's always special being in the Swamp, but this visit was extra fun. I had the opportunity to connect with many of the coaches, including my position coach, Coach Sunseri, which was a great experience. I teamed up with Coach Sunseri for some games and team bonding with other top players from around the country. Our squad (the Swap Monsters) ended up taking home the trophy! One of the highlights was Coach Sunseri taking the time to get to know my parents and baby sister; that meant a lot to us. Glad we could give him some bragging rights, too, with the win."
Jackson Ballinger TE/DE 6-foot-4, 230-Pounds 2027
“Being able to attend the Grill in the Ville was an amazing experience. From start to finish the staff kept everyone involved and excited. Throughout all the games it was really cool to see the coaches competing as well as them having fun. Having some of the top recruits in the country competing against each other is going to be awesome every time. Similar to my last visit I really enjoyed my time on campus and getting to hang out with the great staff. I was fortunate enough to be around Coach Calloway all day. Calloway is a great coach and more importantly a great overall guy. I’m super excited to continue my recruiting process with him and the Gators.”
Jabios Smith 2027 Edge Defender
"I enjoyed the visit today; I loved the facilities and the campus. I had a really good time in Gainesville, participating in the scavenger hunt and other festivities. I spent the majority of the day with Coach Bala, and we had great conversations. We watched a couple of videos and gained a much better understanding of each other. He's been the coach I've talked to the most from UF, and our relationship is improving more and more every day. I'll definitely be back for a game this fall."
Reinaldo Perez DE Columbus (OH) Columbus Academy 2027
“The vibe was super fun and great! I really enjoyed the visit today. We did many fun challenges with the coaches and recruits to further build a better relationship. We also had breakfast and lunch with them, and even had position meetings and individual meetings. Overall, I loved the visit and hope to be back soon!”
Amare Patterson WR 6-foot-1, 180-Pounds Beaufort (SC) 2027
“The vibes at UF is great, everytime I’m there they always make sure i’m good with everything, When we was touring the campus the main thing that I loved was Of course the swamp. I spoke to Coach Gonzales, Coach Doeker and Coach Kalbacher, My relationship with those Coaches are great. Every time I’m around them I feel like i’m there family.”
Anthony Jennings WR 6-0, 170-Pounds Fort Lauderdale (FL) Dillard 2027
“The event was great being up here In Gainesville not too far from home but a good little drive, I talked most to Coach Doeker (Deck) assistant wr’s coach we’ve been in contact a lot he’s the one that really communicated with me since I got the offer we have a good relationship looking forward to keep building it and Coach Gonzales Wr coach showed me the scheme they run in a Wr meeting which is a pro style offense where they move around fast guys like me to take a shot. But overall it was a good event meeting coaches in person and checking out the campus.”
Reed Ramsier OL 6-foot-5, 310-Pounds Orlando (FL) First Academy 2027
“The vibe of the whole experience was awesome. I had a blast competing with the other recruits. I was able to meet some new position coaches that I wouldn’t have met had I not went to this event. I spoke to Coach Sale and Coach Decoster. It was awesome to get up to visit them because they came to see me a couple times at spring practice. I’m definitely going to be coming up this fall for a game.”
Gregory Batson JR LB 6-foot-1, 210-pounds Leesburg (GA) 2027
"It was a great vibe down here in Gainesville, and the facilities and people here are amazing. I've been able to develop a great relationship with coach Bala even though we were on opposite teams."
Tramond Collins WR 6-foot-1, 185-pounds Cottondale (FL) 2027
"Being at the grill in the villa really just gave me another chance to get closer to the coaching staff and build that relationship with them. I actually liked the vibe. It was really fun and cool. Pretty much what was going through my head was the place was absolutely amazing. It's a lot of great things about the place. I spoke with a couple of coaches on offense and defense. Those guys were pretty cool, and my relationship with them is great; it's only going to get even better throughout the process! Billy G., Coach Vinnie, Coach Napier, and Coach David were the coaches I spoke with. And my man Lamar Sorey, we have a good relationship. Also, he's a cool guy from my hometown."
Jameer Cantrell 2027 Athlete
"The vibe is great in Gainesville. Today, it seems like they really know how to be a family throughout the staff and team. I D. Will and I have a great bond. The competition for sure was a great time. I had fun meeting other recruits and bonding with the coaches."
Will Griffin 2026 Quarterback Florida was not able to attend
Elijah Haven 2027 Quarterback
Caden Moss, 2027 Offensive Tackle
Cameron Wagner 2027 Offensive Tackle
Mason Halliman 2027 Offensive Tackle
De Marrion Johnson 2027 Offensive Tackle
Ismael Camara 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Jaiden Thompson 2027 Offensive Tackle
Lual Aleu 2027 Offensive Tackle
Mark Matthews 2027 Offensive Tackle
Nate Carson 2027 Offensive Tackle
Kyson Mallard 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Joshua Sam Epelle 2027 Offensive Tackle
Kelsey Adams 2027 Offensive Tackle
Cooper Hackett, 2027 Offensive Tackle
Reed Ramsier 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Tranard Roberts's 2027 Running Back
Andrew Beard 2027 All Purpose Back
Anthony Cartwright
Brock Williams
Grant Haviland
Holden Niemi
Jackson Ballinger
Judah Lancaster
Anthony Jennings
Austin Coles
Jaiden Kelly Murray
Jamal Robinson Jr
Kaneilius Purdy
Tramond Collins 2027 Wide Receiver
Amari Vickerson 2027 Defensive Tackle
Donivan Moore 2027 Defensive Tackle
Reinaldo Perez 2027 Defensive End
Jamar Thompson 2027 Defensive Tackle
Anthony Cavallaro 2027 Defensive End
Asher Ghioto 2028 Defensive End
KJ Green 2027 Edge Defender
Santana Harvey 2027 Defensive End
Gregory Batson Jr 2027 Linebacker
Henderson 2027 Linebacker
Roman Igwebuike 2027 Linebacker
Chase Johnson 2027 Running Back
Joshua Dobson 2027 Cornerback
Trezavant Boyd 2027 Cornerback
Xavier Hasan 2027 Cornerback
Chance Gilbert 2027 Safety
Kamarui Dorsey 2027 Safety
Julian Elzey 2027 Safety
Jaylyn Jones 2027 Safety
Jayquan Snell 2027 Safety
Zayden Gamble 2027 Cornerback
Key Recruits for FNL:
Ismael Camara 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Cameron Wagner 2027 Offensive Tackle
Joshua Sam Epelle 2027 Offensive Tackle
Cooper Hackett 2027 Offensive Tackle
De Marrion Johnson 2027 Offensive Tackle
Jayden Dean 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Mark Matthews 2027 Offensive Tackle
Zayden Gamble 2027 Cornerback
Julian Elzey 2027 Safety
Austin Coles 2027 Tight End
REDZONE LIST:
DE Trenton Henderson
DB CJ Hester
LB Malik Morris
WR Somourian Wingo Jr
OG Desmond Green
I do not believe DT Perez will be a part of this class on NSD.
Commit List (2026)
QB Will Griffin
RB Carsyn Baker
WR Marquez Daniel
ATH Justin Williams
TE Kekua Aumua
OL Gnive Carr
OL Tyler Chukuyem
OL Chancellor Campbell
OL Javarii Luckas
DL JaReylan McCoy
DB Kaiden Hall
DB CJ Bronaugh
