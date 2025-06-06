"My family loved every single second of this trip; I'm super happy I got to get them out here. My hosts were the best hosts I could have asked for; Hayden told me that he'd never hosted a player before besides me. He said he needed to come see me and my family. Coach PJ was also the best; he did everything for us and is just an amazing guy overall. The meeting went great; again, like last time, he told me and my family that we were such an amazing group.""They (Mom, Grandma, Sister, Brother, Grandpa) had a great time, and the people showed them a lot of love.""They are (Byron Louis/Brandon Kennard) great guys. I enjoyed being around them.""The meeting (Coach Napier) went great as well; he was explaining to me how I would be a priority for their WR room."They went all out with the photo. It's the best one, yet the facilities were top tier as well.""Talking to the staff and them explaining their plan for me."Today, each player will have a different schedule based on the one-on-one meeting with Coach Napier; remember, some of them had these meetings on Saturday.Today, the recruits will have Head Coach meetings, position meetings, a Hawkins Center tour and stadium house viewing, NIL Brand Meetings, and finally, operations meetings.First up at 11:30 AM will be Jack Kreul. Campbell, Morgan, Jennings, Carey, Ford, Aumua, and Williams will follow. As players complete their official visits, we will reach out and gather their feedback over the weekend.The crew left for dinner around 7:25 PM and headed to Spurrier's. Tonight's meal is quite lengthy, lasting roughly two hours. After that, the recruits will once again join their player hosts (listed below, same as yesterday) while the rest of the family joins the coaches and support staff. I am not working with recruits on the OVs, but the schedule for today included Billy one-on-one with Lincoln Watkins, D. Williams, S. Wingo, and then H. Harris.Coach Napier rode with Brody Jennings on the way to Spurrier's. He will eat with KJ Ford tonight and his family. It will be a late night tonight for everyone, which makes that 8 AM wake-up call seem even earlier. On Sunday morning, the group will head to Stoke Barn & Kitchen for breakfast before returning to the Heavener Complex. Coach Napier will then begin the rest of his one-on-one meetings, which will last a couple of hours. As the players depart, we will add quotes to this thread, just as we did last week.Last night, Coach Napier spent time eating with Chancellor Campbell and family. When they departed for the Photoshoot, Coach Napier drove Cederian Morgan.The group left for breakfast at 8:45 am. Coach Napier drove Jake Kreul, and Coach will have breakfast with Preston Carey. When they are done with breakfast, around 10:15 am, they will head over to the Academic Buildings before transitioning to the Heavener Center. They will spend time in the weight room, attend a player-parent panel, and watch a highlight video before breaking into two groups of six and starting the rotations.Today is all about the one-on-one meetings. Coach Napier will meet with Lincoln Watkins, Darryon Williams, Somourian Wingo, and Hezekiah Harris later today. Coach Napier will meet with the rest of the group one-on-one Sunday.Last night, for the PhotoShoot, the pairings were set like this:Justin Williams/Hezekiah HarrisKekua Aumua/KJ FordPreston Carey/Chancellor CampbellJake Kreul/Somourian WingoBrody Jennings/Lincoln WatkinsCederian Morgan/Darryone WilliamsCoach Roberts will meet with Hezekiah Harris (Sat), Preston Carey, and Jake Kreul on Sunday.Coach Sale and Coach DeCoster will each meet separately with Chancellor Campbell on Sunday.The guy who will have the most intense rounds of meetings will be Billy Gonzalez. Coach G will have roughly four hours worth of meetings between the group of Wingo, Williams, Morgan, and Williams throughout the official visit weekend.Coach Callaway will spend a few hours meeting with D. Williams, L. Watkins, Wingo, and Aumua on Sunday.Sometimes, the Photoshoot will run a little over because the kids and families love that stuff. It typically begins around 7:30 p.m. and lasts for approximately two hours. They are now finishing up and will head out with the players' hosts, while the families join the staff in a more casual setting to spend the evening together. From the kids I have heard from the players, hosts look like this:Chancellor with Fletcher WestphalD. Williams with TJ AbramsMorgan with B. LouisAumua with Hayden HansenWingo with StubbsJennings with Tramell Jones JrKJ Ford with Jayden WoodsPreston Carey with Caleb BanksL. Watkins with Cam KossmanKreul with L. SwaffordJ. Williams with Vernell Brown IIIH. Harris with Tyreak SappSaturday gets going when they leave for Breakfast at 8:45 a.m. I will have another update at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday to discuss who Billy has been able to spend one-on-one time with so far.I will continue to post any recruiting updates in this thread until Sunday when the last Official Visitor has left Gainesville. The first OV arrived early this morning, and the last one is expected to be in town around 4:00 pm this afternoon.Tonight, the recruiting parties will leave the hotel around 6:00 pm to head over to the O'Connell Center for dinner. Coach Napier, as he does with all the official visitors, will spend an extraordinary amount of one-on-time during various parts of the weekend. This will give Coach Napier a chance to ride from the hotel with one recruit and their family, eat with another, and head to the Photo Shoot with another recruit and their family.Free-time and player hosts will start around 9:30 pm. I will have an update later with a few details about the players and staff hosts for the weekend.They visited Georgia and has trips to Ohio State and Penn State. He will be with his mom, dad, and brother this weekend. Campbell should announce his decision after his last visit. He has a connection to the program, so we will see if that helps moving forward. Campbell is a current RedZone Member.They visited North Carolina and has trips to BYU and Washington. BYU has two TE's committed. Aumua will bring his dad, mom, sister, and grandma to Gainesville. I love his ability, his family, and his background, all of it. The TE board is currently very top-heavy, so I want to see how it plays out. Aumua is a big fan of the Gators and Coach Callaway.Watkins is down to Florida and Nebraska. He has his official visit to Nebraska scheduled. Watkins will bring his dad and mom to Gainesville. This will be his second visit to The Swamp. With the TE Board being so top-heavy, this is another curious situation that might unfold for the Gators.Top 10 National Player, regardless of position. Morgan and his family officially visited Colorado and Georgia, with trips scheduled to Auburn and Alabama. He will bring his mom, grandma, sister, brother, and grandpa to Gainesville. He is expected to make his announcement at the Polynesian BowlFlorida State Verbal. Williams has not made his FSU Official Visit, but it is scheduled. This one should be about Florida and Florida State because I believe the Gators are the only team with a chance to flip his commitment. Williams will bring his dad, brother, and a close friend. Distance could factor into the decision-making process.Williams made official visits to Indiana and Kentucky. He will visit Florida State officially. Williams will bring his mom, dad, and brother to Gainesville. He is a pure athlete who can play Running Back or Wide Receiver at the next level. His most significant upside is at Running Back.Wingo made his official visit to Miami and will also make visits to Alabama and South Carolina. Wingo will bring his mom, dad, four cousins, and his uncle. He has made numerous trips to The Swamp.Carey is a wanted man by every major program in America. He made official visits with Georgia, Ohio State, and Auburn and will do the same with Alabama and USC. Carey will bring his dad to Gainesville. Carey has some connections to the program, but I'm unsure if they will ultimately matter.Ford is the toughest pull of the weekend for the Gators. He officially visited Alabama and do the same with the Aggies. Ford will have his dad, mom, aunt, uncle, and cousin with him in Gainesville. He will more than likely decide before his senior season.Harris has been committed to the Auburn Tigers for almost a year. He already made his Auburn Official Visit and will schedule one with Tennessee. He will bring his mom, brother, sister, and uncle to The Swamp. Harris has been warm on the Gators for a while.Kreul has been one of the fastest-rising recruits in America since the Rivals Five-Star Challenge in Jacksonville. He would be the steal of the entire recruiting cycle. Kreul officially visited Colorado and Ohio State and will do the same with Texas and Oklahoma. He will bring his dad and mom to Gainesville. This one falls in the category of Deep in Enemy Territory! Dad attended the University of Florida, while Mom attended Florida State University.The Michigan verbal has made his Official Visits with Illinois, Auburn, and Miami and will do the same with Michigan and Georgia. Jennings will bring his brother, uncle, sister, mom, and niece. He has a close connection with former teammates Tramell Jones and Drake Stubbs.