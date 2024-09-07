ADVERTISEMENT

New Story LIVE GAMEDAY THREAD: Samford @ Florida (9/7)

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

LIVE GAMEDAY THREAD: Samford @ Florida (9/7)

This will be the thread we live in today—comments, questions, and concerns about the game. This is the thread to post in. Chat will open at 6:30 PM for the 7:00 PM Kickoff. See you in Chat.

USE the Link to enter the Chat Room. Anything posted IN chat will automatically post in this thread once the chat room opens.

DJ Lagway throws for three two TD's runs for another. I am going with 26/34 for 332 through the air

J. Baugh scores his first ever Florida TD today.

CHAT LINK
 
