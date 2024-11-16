ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE GAMEDAY THREAD: LSU @ FLORIDA

With a healthy DJ Lagway, Gators 34, LSU 27


Official Visitors for November 11/15/2024



Daniel Pierre Louis

Offensive Guard •6'5" | 314 lbs

Class of 2025 @ Seminole Ridge | Loxahatchee, FL

Florida State Verbal



Stephon Shivers

Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 366 lbs

Class of 2025 @ Brentwood Academy | Brentwood, TN



Joseph Mbatchou

Strongside Defensive End •6'6" | 285 lbs

Class of 2025 @ Grayson | Loganville, GA



Jaime Ffrench

Wide Receiver •6'2" | 185 lbs

Class of 2025 @ Mandarin | Jacksonville, FL

Texas Verbal




Na'eem Offord

Cornerback •6'2" | 178 lbs

Class of 2025 @ Parker | Birmingham, AL


LSU at Florida Visitor List
 
