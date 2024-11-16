JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 34,187
-
- 96,630
-
- 113
With a healthy DJ Lagway, Gators 34, LSU 27
Official Visitors for November 11/15/2024
Daniel Pierre Louis
Offensive Guard •6'5" | 314 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Seminole Ridge | Loxahatchee, FL
Florida State Verbal
Stephon Shivers
Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 366 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Brentwood Academy | Brentwood, TN
Joseph Mbatchou
Strongside Defensive End •6'6" | 285 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Grayson | Loganville, GA
Jaime Ffrench
Wide Receiver •6'2" | 185 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Mandarin | Jacksonville, FL
Texas Verbal
Na'eem Offord
Cornerback •6'2" | 178 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Parker | Birmingham, AL
LSU at Florida Visitor List
Official Visitors for November 11/15/2024
Daniel Pierre Louis
Offensive Guard •6'5" | 314 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Seminole Ridge | Loxahatchee, FL
Florida State Verbal
Stephon Shivers
Defensive Tackle •6'5" | 366 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Brentwood Academy | Brentwood, TN
Joseph Mbatchou
Strongside Defensive End •6'6" | 285 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Grayson | Loganville, GA
Jaime Ffrench
Wide Receiver •6'2" | 185 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Mandarin | Jacksonville, FL
Texas Verbal
Na'eem Offord
Cornerback •6'2" | 178 lbs
Class of 2025 @ Parker | Birmingham, AL
LSU at Florida Visitor List