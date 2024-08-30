ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE GAMEDAY THREAD & CHAT: Miami @ Florida

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
31,755
93,046
113
It is time! Time to crank up the Gameday Chat again. I will open Chat at 3PM on Saturday for those not attending the game see you in chat! Anything posted in the chat WILL Automatically be in this thread in real time so you will not miss anything. See you all Saturday!!

I will also use this thread for recruits heading to the Swamp etc...up until the time the game starts. I will unlock this thread in the AM

CHAT LINK
 
