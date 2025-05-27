ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE GAME THREAD: WCWS Florida vs Tenn. 5/30 7:00pm

As most of you know, the WCWS is played in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The field is Devon Field. The games are televised by ESPN.

Live Stats are now available so assuming there are no problems with the transmission given ours is the first game, I should have the lineup by 11:45AM.

If Keagan is on and our hitters are ready to go, I am predicting a low scoring game with the Gators on top....jim
 
