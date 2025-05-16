ADVERTISEMENT

Softball LIVE GAME THREAD: Florida vs MERCER in the Southern.Reg . 5/18 1:00pm

The game, the first in a double elimination format, winner to advance to the Super Regionals. Gators start off with Mercer. and bracket includes Georgia Tech and Fla Atlantic. All games will be played at K S P Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. Should have lineup by 4:15 pm.. GO GATORS.
TV ESPN +

Game 2 in Southern Regional vs FAU Noon 17th saw no indication of Tv coverage on bracket sheet for this game.

Game 3 for Championship and spot in the Super Regionals. Game time May 18, !:00pm. TV ESPN +
 
