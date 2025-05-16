The game, the first in a double elimination format, winner to advance to the Super Regionals. Gators start off with Mercer. and bracket includes Georgia Tech and Fla Atlantic. All games will be played at K S P Stadium in Gainesville, Fl. Should have lineup by 4:15 pm.. GO GATORS.

TV ESPN +



Game 2 in Southern Regional vs FAU Noon 17th saw no indication of Tv coverage on bracket sheet for this game.



Game 3 for Championship and spot in the Super Regionals. Game time May 18, !:00pm. TV ESPN +