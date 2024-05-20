LIVE GAME THREAD: Florida & Baylor Game Two (5/25)

jimbo1313R
Game 1, Friday May 24 at 12:00PM
Game 2 Saturday May 25 at 11:00AM
Game 3 if necessary Sunday May 26, time TBD
All games will be played at KSP Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.
I will be back with lineup and any pertinent information, as it becomes available....jim
