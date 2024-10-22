JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
- Nov 5, 2021
33,594
95,464
113
Let's Play Fact or Fiction (10/22)
I will do my best to answer any question by saying Fact or Fiction. Some questions are nearly impossible to answer, but I will try. The game works like this: you ask a question: Will the NY Yankees win the World Series? I will answer Fiction.
Questions, Comments, or concerns, now would be the time.
