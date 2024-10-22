ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Let's Play Fact or Fiction (10/22)

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
33,594
95,464
113
Let's Play Fact or Fiction (10/22)

I will do my best to answer any question by saying Fact or Fiction. Some questions are nearly impossible to answer, but I will try. The game works like this: you ask a question: Will the NY Yankees win the World Series? I will answer Fiction.

Questions, Comments, or concerns, now would be the time.
 
  • Haha
  • Wow
Reactions: plaerjay, jroc287, GraysonGator and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Fact or Fiction: Toughest Gator to Flip - Vernell Brown III

Replies
13
Views
1K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Fact or Fiction: Florida won't add commits until a coaching change is made

Replies
18
Views
2K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story Fact or Fiction: Will Ingram Play Football for the Gators & More

Replies
16
Views
1K
The Swamp
GameTimer5
G
JasonHigdon

New Story Fact or Fiction: The Miami-Florida game is more critical for the Gators than the Hurricanes.

Replies
37
Views
2K
The Swamp
bollocks
bollocks
R

Football Why is there a fact or fiction article about Billy saving his job on tMB?

Replies
11
Views
1K
The Swamp
-THE DUDE-
-THE DUDE-
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back