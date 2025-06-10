King Adds Freshman All-America Honors to Historic Rookie Year

UF RELEASE



The NCBWA made right-hander Aidan King Florida's 31st First Team Freshman All-American.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Although Aidan King's standout rookie campaign is in the rearview, the accolades keep coming. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) honored King as a First Team Freshman All-American on Monday night.



A total of 34 college baseball players are featured on the 2025 NCBWA Freshman All-American Team, which is voted upon by the membership of the NCBWA. The 2025 NCBWA National Freshman Player of the Year and National Freshman Pitcher of the Year will be announced on Tuesday, June 10.



King is Florida's first Freshman All-American since Cade Kurland and Cade Fisher collected First Team status back in 2023. The Jacksonville, Fla. native is the 31st First Team Freshman All-American in program history including the 21st of the Kevin O'Sullivan era. Overall, King is the 46th Freshman All-American to play at Florida.



Setting a program record with four SEC weekly honors during the 2025 campaign, King led the Orange & Blue with a 2.58 ERA, .213 batting average against, 73 1/3 innings pitched and five quality starts. The true freshman posted the lowest ERA by a Gator across a full season since Brady Singer in 2018 (2.55) while working to a 7-2 record, 1.11 WHIP, 9.7 strikeouts per nine and 3.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio. King fanned 79 batters against 23 walks and surrendered just three long balls all season.



The SEC All-Freshman Team member was nearly untouchable across his final five starts of the year, going 3-1 with a 0.94 ERA, .192 BAA and 29-to-10 K-to-BB ratio over 28 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed one earned run or fewer in all five outings.



FLORIDA FIRST TEAM FRESHMAN ALL-AMERICANS (31 SELECTIONS)

1991 Ron Scott, CB

1991 Marc Valdes, BA, CB

1995 Chuck Hazzard, CB

1996 Brad Wilkerson, BA, CB

1998 Jason Dill, CB

2000 Joey Simon, CB

2004 Adam Davis, CB

2004 Matt LaPorta, BA

2005 Stephen Locke, CB

2007 Cole Figueroa, BA, CB

2008 Josh Adams, BA, CB

2009 Preston Tucker, BA, CB, NCBWA

2010 Nolan Fontana, BA, CB

2010 Brian Johnson, BA, CB

2010 Austin Maddox, BA, CB, NCBWA

2010 Hudson Randall, BA, CB

2010 Mike Zunino, BA

2011 Karsten Whitson, BA, CB, NCBWA

2014 Logan Shore, BA, CB

2015 Dalton Guthrie, CB

2015 Mike Rivera, CB

2015 JJ Schwarz, BA, CB, D1, NCBWA

2016 Jonathan India, BA, CB, D1, NCBWA, PG

2018 Jordan Butler, CB

2020 Hunter Barco, CB

2020 Nathan Hickey, CB

2020 Tyler Nesbitt, CB

2022 Blake Purnell, NCBWA

2023 Cade Kurland, BA, CB, D1B, PG

2023 Cade Fisher, PG

2025 Aidan King, NCBWA