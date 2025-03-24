ADVERTISEMENT

Whispers J'Vari Flowers Quick Hitter

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Nov 5, 2021
J'Vari Flowers: Whispers in the Hall

We recently moved him into our RedZone, and for good reason, however, Miami (and others) are trying to do everything they can (NIL) to sway his decision-making process. I can't say it's 100% working now, but listening might be a better way to describe the situation. I still believe Florida is the team to beat, BUT with NIL, these things become tricky. The message from the staff to the Flowers message has been working, and it's very powerful, but as you all know, all of those things can and are trumped by NIL. I know Florida is being very aggressive in the NIL package, etc, so now all we can do is wait it out and see what unfolds.

 
