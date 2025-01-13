JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,240
-
- 103,129
-
- 113
Junior Day January 18, 2025: You Might See?
If you are in Gainesville this weekend, Saturday, January 18, you might run into these players. I will add players as I get confirmation throughout the week.
Vodney Cleveland 2026 Defensive Tackle
Tico Crittendon Jr 2026 Defensive Tackle
Kaiden Prothro 2026 Tight End
Will Griffin 2026 Pro Style Quarterback Florida
Kendall Guervil, 2026 Defensive Tackle
If you are in Gainesville this weekend, Saturday, January 18, you might run into these players. I will add players as I get confirmation throughout the week.
Vodney Cleveland 2026 Defensive Tackle
Tico Crittendon Jr 2026 Defensive Tackle
Kaiden Prothro 2026 Tight End
Will Griffin 2026 Pro Style Quarterback Florida
Kendall Guervil, 2026 Defensive Tackle