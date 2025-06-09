ADVERTISEMENT

New Story JUNE 13th Official Visitors List Update + Three HUGE UOVs

June 13th Will be an enormous Official Visit Weekend, but Three Bigger UOVs

Sone is still listed as if he will make his UF OV this weekend - I do not believe he will show up in Gainesville. The Gators will have three huge UOVs in town this weekend when Gnivre Carr, Carsyn Baker, and JaReylan McCoy are all back in The Swamp. The UGA Verbals have been removed from the visit list.

Will Griffin 2026 Quarterback Florida

Chris Booker 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Alabama
Desmond Green 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman
Claude Mpouma 2026 Offensive Tackle
Tyler Chukuyem 2026 Offensive Tackle

Carson Sneed 2026 Tight End Tennessee
Kaiden Prothro 2026 Tight End

Marquez Daniel 2026 Wide Receiver
Davian Groce 2026 Athlete

Kendall Guervil 2026 Defensive Tackle
Trenton Henderson 2026 Edge Defender
James Johnson 2026 Defensive Tackle

Malik Morris 2026 Linebacker
Izayia Williams 2026 Linebacker Mississippi
 
