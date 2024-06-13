ADVERTISEMENT

Inside Access: This Trio Should Sign with the Gators

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,433
89,205
113
Whispers in the Hall: June 13, 2024

Florida has a couple of visitors in town today, including Jalen Wiggins, Myles Johnson, and Jaelen Waters. I like all three of these players to ink with the Gators...


JALEN WIGGINS

STRONGSIDE DEFENSIVE END •6'5" | 257 LBS
CLASS OF 2025 @ RICKARDS | TALLAHASSEE, FL
FLORIDA VERBAL

JAELEN WATERS

CORNERBACK •6'2" | 170 LBS
CLASS OF 2026 @ ARMWOOD | SEFFNER, FL
REDZONE MEMBER
Brought his mom, dad, and two brothers on the visit

MYLES JOHNSON

INSIDE LINEBACKER •6'1" | 213 LBS
CLASS OF 2025 @ MILLER | BREWTON, AL
ALABAMA VERBAL
 
Last edited:
  • Like
  • Love
Reactions: 904Brian, ChiefGene, PacoGator19 and 6 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Inside Access: Who are the Official Visitors Bringing?

Replies
14
Views
1K
The Swamp
treygator29
treygator29
JasonHigdon

This, That, & More from the Official Visitors: Inside Access June 9, 2024

Replies
18
Views
2K
The Swamp
Kkilburns
Kkilburns
JasonHigdon

Napier & Gators Add Four-Star

Replies
36
Views
3K
The Swamp
rminela52
rminela52
JasonHigdon

Big-Time Defensive Back Making Unofficial Visit with the Gators

Replies
16
Views
910
The Swamp
rjcarter
R
Gator-B

2025 Cycle Top 100 in Florida

Replies
3
Views
670
The Swamp
Gator-B
Gator-B
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today