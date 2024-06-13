Inside Access: This Trio Should Sign with the Gators

JasonHigdon
Whispers in the Hall: June 13, 2024
Florida has a couple of visitors in town today, including Jalen Wiggins, Myles Johnson, and Jaelen Waters. I like all three of these players to ink with the Gators...
CLASS OF 2025 @ RICKARDS | TALLAHASSEE, FL
FLORIDA VERBAL
CLASS OF 2026 @ ARMWOOD | SEFFNER, FL
REDZONE MEMBER
Brought his mom, dad, and two brothers on the visit
CLASS OF 2025 @ MILLER | BREWTON, AL
ALABAMA VERBAL
