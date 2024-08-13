They have some outside speed.

Dike is more of a possession type of receiver, but he does everything the right way. He works harder than anyone out there and is a great leader for the unit. Burke is in the same mold as a possession receiver.

Wilson, Badger, and Mizell have speed—someone other than Wilson needs to emerge for this unit to succeed. Andy Jean "could" be the group's wild card.

If they cannot run successfully, they will be in big trouble because this is not a typical quick-hit type of offense.

The QBs were pretty good on Saturday - some forced throws into tight windows they probably should not have made.

Mertz is the starter for a reason needs to stay healthy all season for this team to have the best chance of winning games.

The saying in recruiting is that you do not need to worry about who is in your class, but you better be concerned about who signs after you in the next one. This pertains to the RB group.

Is the Defense OR Offense good enough to carry the other IF they have a bad game? Can the Gators afford to get into a shootout with someone? Can the Defense hold someone down if the offense struggles to score? In a nutshell, the season comes down to the offensive line, plain and simple.

Mix it up on offense as much as possible

I wanted to share more information about the scrimmage on Saturday from the perspective of someone in attendance.