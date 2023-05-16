Indiana TE on the Radar - Recaps UF Unofficial Visit

JasonHigdon
Bull Gator
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 30,128
-
- 88,215
-
- 113
Brock Schott TE 6-4/215-Pounds Leo (IN) 2025
"The visits was great and I was excited to see the locker room and learn about daily lives of the players. My mom came with me but there were also other kids from my 7v7 team that traveled to Florida too. I think florida is a great school and they’re very successful so I would definitely be interested in coming back in the future. At the end I talked with coach Callaway for about 10 minutes he was the only coach I interacted with. He told me I’m definitely on the radar and he’s excited about what I’ll do in the future."
"The visits was great and I was excited to see the locker room and learn about daily lives of the players. My mom came with me but there were also other kids from my 7v7 team that traveled to Florida too. I think florida is a great school and they’re very successful so I would definitely be interested in coming back in the future. At the end I talked with coach Callaway for about 10 minutes he was the only coach I interacted with. He told me I’m definitely on the radar and he’s excited about what I’ll do in the future."