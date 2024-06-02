ADVERTISEMENT

In-stater's chances to pick UF picking up steam

The Gelsey's long awaited that UF offer and the official visit was set about as soon as the offer came down. The weekend couldn't have gone much better for the four-star, who has moved Florida at or near the top of his list going into two more official visits. Decision to come in the first two weeks of July and as of now, the "first class" UF showed the family this weekend is most likely to win out.

Swift work by Callaway and co here.
 
