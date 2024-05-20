ADVERTISEMENT

Heyman, Peterson Haul In Weekly SEC Nods

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,096
88,062
113
Luke Heyman and Liam Peterson were instrumental in Florida's series win at No. 9 Georgia.

HOOVER, Ala. – Florida catcher Luke Heyman has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week while right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson is the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday.

For Heyman, Monday's announcement marks his first-career weekly SEC honor. This is the second Freshman of the Week accolade for Peterson, who was previously tabbed the week's top rookie on Feb. 26.

Both players were instrumental in Florida's series victory at No. 9 Georgia in the regular-season finale. Heyman did the heavy lifting for the UF offense, leading the SEC with 10 RBI and belting three home runs. The Gators catcher finished 5-for-15 (.333/.333/1.000) and also recorded one double, five runs scored and 15 total bases. He swatted two home runs in game one at Georgia, one in game two and drove in four runs in the series finale.

As for Peterson, the freshman fired 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball in the game-two victory over the Bulldogs. He allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. He limited Georgia to a .250 batting average. Peterson has now strung together five stellar appearances (four starts) dating back to April 19 and leads the Orange & Blue with a 2.33 ERA and .211 batting average against in 19 1/3 frames during that span.

No. 9-seed Florida takes on No. 8-seed Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

Kurland, Heyman Provide Late Fireworks as Gators Even Series at Georgia

Replies
3
Views
311
The Swamp
the_whistle
the_whistle
JasonHigdon

McNeillie Pitches Way to Freshman of the Week Honors

Replies
1
Views
300
The Swamp
treygator29
treygator29
JasonHigdon

Florida Hammers No. 9 Georgia to Take Series, Awaits SEC Tournament Opponent

Replies
12
Views
859
The Swamp
HRodriguez
HRodriguez
JasonHigdon

Three Takeaways from Florida vs. Vanderbilt Series

Replies
3
Views
653
The Swamp
Time Bandit
T
JasonHigdon

Neely Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

Replies
8
Views
266
The Swamp
ApkGator21
ApkGator21
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today