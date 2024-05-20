Heyman, Peterson Haul In Weekly SEC Nods

Luke Heyman and Liam Peterson were instrumental in Florida's series win at No. 9 Georgia.



HOOVER, Ala. – Florida catcher Luke Heyman has been named the SEC Co-Player of the Week while right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson is the SEC Freshman of the Week, as announced by the conference office on Monday.



For Heyman, Monday's announcement marks his first-career weekly SEC honor. This is the second Freshman of the Week accolade for Peterson, who was previously tabbed the week's top rookie on Feb. 26.



Both players were instrumental in Florida's series victory at No. 9 Georgia in the regular-season finale. Heyman did the heavy lifting for the UF offense, leading the SEC with 10 RBI and belting three home runs. The Gators catcher finished 5-for-15 (.333/.333/1.000) and also recorded one double, five runs scored and 15 total bases. He swatted two home runs in game one at Georgia, one in game two and drove in four runs in the series finale.



As for Peterson, the freshman fired 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball in the game-two victory over the Bulldogs. He allowed just five hits and two walks while striking out four batters. He limited Georgia to a .250 batting average. Peterson has now strung together five stellar appearances (four starts) dating back to April 19 and leads the Orange & Blue with a 2.33 ERA and .211 batting average against in 19 1/3 frames during that span.



No. 9-seed Florida takes on No. 8-seed Vanderbilt in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.