The Florida Gators are about a week and a half from their Opening Day game versus the Air Force Falcons. The Gators will be rolling out a new weekend rotation with some familiar arms from last season.







During the 2024 season, Florida’s pitching staff struggled with consistency, but it was a young pitching staff with some talented arms learning on the job. Florida should have a more consistent weekend rotation with pitchers who have experience starting in big games. Here is the Florida Gators 2025 projected weekend rotation.







Friday starter- RHP Liam Peterson







Sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson was a blue-chip prospect out of high school. He was a projected day one draft pick but ended up honoring his commitment and enrolled at the University of Florida.







During his freshman season, Peterson made eighteen appearances and sixteen starts. He posted a 3-6 record with a 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 44 walks, and struck out 77 batters in 63 innings pitched.







Heading into this season, Peterson will be the ace pitcher for the Florida Gators. He’s a legit arm with the stuff to be one of the best pitchers in the SEC. Peterson has a four-pitch mix including his mid-90s fastball which was clocked at 98 mph in the fall. He’s improved on his curveball and slider in the offseason. Peterson still has a good feel for his changeup and uses it very well against left-handed batters. Peterson could be a major breakout candidate for the Gators this season.







Saturday starter- LHP Pierce Coppola







After returning from injury, Coppola is expected to be in Florida’s weekend rotation to begin the season. Coppola was another blue-chip prospect out of high school who didn’t get drafted and enrolled at the University of Florida. Coppola was the Sunday starter in Florida’s weekend rotation in his freshman season but suffered an injury that held him out for a significant amount of time.







Now fully healthy, the 6’8” southpaw pitcher is the projected Saturday starter for the Florida Gators. In his redshirt sophomore season, Coppola made eight appearances and starts. He posted a 1-4 record with an 8.75 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, and 35 strikeouts in 23.2 innings pitched.







Coppola has a three-pitch mix, which includes his fastball, slider, and changeup. Coppola’s fastball sits in the low 90s and was clocked at 95 mph in his last scrimmage outing. His slider is his best pitch, with a whiff rate of over 40%. He also had more success with his slider in the Cape Cod Summer Collegiate League, with a whiff rate of 50%.







Sunday starter- RHP Jake Clemente







Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente is another breakout candidate for the Gators this season. The Broward County native missed all of the 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. When he returned to the mound last season, Clemente showed glimpses of what he’s capable of.







During the 2024 season, Clemente made nineteen appearances and two starts. Clemente posted a 2-0 record with a 5.34 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, a .234 opponent batting average, and 39 strikeouts in 28.2 innings pitched.







Like Coppola, Clemente has a three-pitch mix, which includes his fastball, slider, and changeup. His fastball is more advanced than his secondary pitches. Clemente’s fastball sits 92-95 mph and tops out at 96 mph. Clemente throws his slider well, which will get some swing-and-miss, but his changeup is a work in progress. Clemente pitched very well in Cape Cod. He posted a 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5.3 H/9, and 9.7 K/9 in six starts