Softball Grover Signs With Gators

Nov 5, 2021
Grover, the 2025 OVC Player of the Year, is an infielder from Mooresville, Ind.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Head coach Tim Walton and the Florida softball program welcomed transfer Kendall Grover to the program on Monday.

The two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year just completed her junior season at Eastern Illinois and will use her final year of eligibility in Gainesville.

"We're excited to have Kendall join our program this fall." Walton said. "She's a talented player with NCAA postseason experience and we're looking forward to helping her progress both on and off the field as a Gator."

In three years with the Panthers, Grover started 142 games at third base, leading the team in batting average every season.

The Mooresville, Ind., native owns a .387 (174-for-450) career batting average, recording 117 runs, 95 RBI, 23 home runs, 44 doubles, four triples, 65 walks and 36 stolen bases.

Over 40 percent of her hits have gone for extra bases.

As a junior, she recorded single-season career bests in batting average (.416), on-base percentage (.516), slugging percentage (.728), hits (72), runs (49), triples (3), walks (33) and matched her career-highs in home runs (10), doubles (18) and sacrifice flies (3).

Grover also held a perfect fielding percentage last season in 151 chances, recording 116 assists, 35 putouts and helping turn three double plays.

She was named the 2025 OVC Player of the Year and was a NFCA Second Team All-Region selection.
 
